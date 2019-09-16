Victoria Beckham wears her SS20 collection straight off the catwalk The fashionista is on a high after LFW...

Victoria Beckham has had a BIG weekend! The fashion mogul showcased her SS20 collection on Sunday during London Fashion Week, and also launched her new makeup line the day before. After the show, the former Spice Girl headed out with her husband David in tow and we are obsessed with her outfit. Taking pieces straight from her new collection, Victoria wore a fabulous navy ruffle shirt, a pair of sleek burgundy trousers and a seriously funky geometric blazer. On paper, it sounds like a eclectic mish-mash of styles, but actually, the look was striking and as fabulous as ever. The collection hasn't dropped yet, but we can't wait until it does later in the year.

Victoria Beckham and David enjoy a date after her SS20 show

We loved what we saw at the show - just like Victoria's signature style, there was lots of tailored pieces, clean lines, and gentle pops of colour. Speaking about her new designs, the 45-year-old said on Instagram: "For #VBSS20 we took a melting pot of references and inspiration from past decades, then looked to our brand DNA and put everything together into a blender, to make a new, modern mix."

This ruffle shirt was a standout item on the catwalk

As ever, Victoria's family came out to support her; sitting on the front row of course! David and their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper stole the show - particularly little Harper.The eight-year-old looked adorable dressed in a floral print dress, and wore her hair up in a bun as she sat next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Jealous! Harper is just like her mum and has always showed a flair for fashion from a young age. The little girl attended her first show aged just four, where she sat on the FROW in New York to watch Victoria's show while they were living out in the US. Just before the show started, Victoria shared a sweet photo of herself with Harper on Instagram, and wrote next to it: "My number one guest."

