Victoria Beckham finally launches her makeup collection and it's available to shop now

Victoria Beckham has officially launched her beauty line! Victoria Beckham Beauty is now available to shop here, and the exciting news comes a day ahead of the designer's show at London Fashion Week. At first glance, we're particularly excited about the smoky eye collection, featuring Smoky Eye Brick, which is available in rich palettes fit for day or night. Victoria even tested the Royal shade in the most fitting way possible – by wearing it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding! Then there's the especially sparkly Lid Lustre which sells for £28 and is inspired by Victoria's love of crystals, and of course the Satin Kajal Liner, a pigmented pencil available in three shades to create Victoria’s perfectly imperfect eyeliner look and available for £20. They'll have your eyes prepped, primed, sparkling and looking fierce in no time!

The ex Spice Girl let her fans know that the exciting new collection would be launching on 14 September in an Instagram post, writing: "I have been talking about this for a long long time but it is finally happening!!! Head over to @victoriabeckhambeauty, so much exciting news to share with you xxx Kisses VB."

Victoria's smoky eye collection

In the video, the mum-of-four is decked out in a lab coat at Dover Street Market, where the beauty line will also be sold. The 45-year-old also launched a standalone Instagram page for Victoria Beckham Beauty, and it's already amassed a whopping 55.5k followers – you might want to keep refreshing the brand's website because that's a lot of competition!

Victoria has been de-stressing with an LED face mask

As long ago as February Victoria assured fans that her makeup would have an accessible price point, would be cruelty-free and inclusive for all skin tones. In the winter she said: "I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skincare creams, and a perfume. As a woman, I want to make the things I need in my life, the things that are missing."

It's going to be an incredibly busy weekend for Victoria. Not only has she launched an entire beauty collection, but she's also showing her SS20 line of clothing on Sunday at London Fashion Week.

