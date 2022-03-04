Trouser suits are huge for spring - these are the 11 suits to wear like a boss on International Women's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I've loved trouser suits for years, and wear one for nearly every important social occasion in my calendar. I'm even wearing one in my HELLO! profile picture.

I don't know what it is, but when I wear a suit I just feel like I have my life together. I feel like a confident girl boss. I feel like I can do anything. I also love that I don't have to think too much about an outfit as a whole.

I wanted to create a round-up of womens suits for all of you lovely readers to celebrate International Women's Day on Tuesday 8 March. I know IWD is so much more than an outfit, or a slogan tee, but if you do want to feel like a powerful woman, I can highly recommend a stylish tailored suit. And if you want to watch an inspiring TED Talk about how to feel even more powerful, I love Amy Cuddy's research on body language and the use of the Wonder Woman pose.

It's not just me who loves a power suit. Celebrities and influencers, and royals love to dress in a two-piece. Whether it's Joey King wearing a green Bella Freud suit, or supermodel Naomi Campbell in fuschia pink, Katie Holmes in white with a colour pop shoe, or Duchess Kate in purple - a smart trouser suit makes for a great outfit choice.

Suited and booted, from left to right: Katie Holmes, the Duchess of Cambridge, Naomi Campbell and Joey King

How to style a trouser suit

You have three ways you can wear a suit. Casual for daytime (see Hailey Bieber for inspiration - or look to Trinny Woodall on Instagram), smart and elegant like Victoria Beckham, or as evening formalwear à la Blake Lively. As a side note: My obsession with suits wouldn't be a thing if I had to wear them for work - I can totally understand if you want to opt out of this trend because you feel like it's 'boring workwear'. However, you could try a more relaxed approach to a trouser suit, or choose a colour you wouldn't dare wear in the boardroom.

Casual like Hailey Bieber, smart like Victoria Beckham or dressy like Blake Lively? The choice is yours!

Can you wear a trouser suit to a wedding?

Definitely. If you're wearing a trouser suit to a wedding, obviously don't opt for white (unless you're the bride!) and go for bright or pastel colours instead. Or even a printed suit for extra impact.

Gigi Hadid wearing a floral suit

How to dress down a trouser suit for daytime

If you want to dress down a trouser suit, it's easy! Team with a a pair of Superga trainers, Nike trainers or Veja trainers and a slogan tee. Trinny Woodall is the queen of power dressing in sneaks.

Trinny often wears her power suits with comfy trainers - and always looks styish!

What shoes to wear with a trouser suit?

For a special occasion, I like teaming a trouser suit with a sexy stilettto or a strappy sandal in the summer. A seamstress once told me that if you're wearing wide-leg trousers, the hem should fall halfway down the heel. Also, don't underestimate the fashion trainer - I love wearing my suits in the day or out to dinner with a pair of Veja trainers and a simple white tee. Flat shoes can be tricky, but ideally you would see some skin - you don't want to look like the trousers are wearing you.

Scroll down for my favourite affordable trouser suits you can buy right now...

River Island suit I love

This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long, bu it's just gorgeous. The split-hem on the trousers just adds a little bit of interest to the outfit.

Lilac blazer, £75, and split hem trousers, £38, River Island

Mango suit I love

The trend at the moment seems to be wide-leg trousers, but if they're not for you, these slim-fit trousers from Mango would be a great choice. I can image these would look great with a white fashion trainer.

Double breasted suit blazer, £69.99, and trousers, £35.99, both H&M

Zara suit I love

Ok, I have a Zara obsession, you need to know this about me. This caped blazer is just phenomenal. I have it in pink, but I'm seriously tempted by the white. Look how good this suit looks! Could be a great one for a bride.

Cape blazer, £79.99, and trousers, £29.99, Zara

Oasis suit I love

I have a thing for orange right now, and this trouser suit is just making my heart sing. I love the gold buttons on the blazer as well - very chic. I'd team this with gold accessories and a bright maching lip.

Orange blazer, £103.20, and trousers, £63.20, Oasis

ASOS suit I love

You will never go wrong with having a pink suit in your wardrobe. This one from ASOS Edition is stunning and it's bright without being 'woah, look at me!'

ASOS Edition pink blazer, £95, and trousers, £75, ASOS

Nadine Merabi suit I love

Nadine Merabi is one of my favourite fashion designers for creating powerful suits with a little extra somethin'-somethin'. Whether it's a feather boa trim like the design I've chosen, or whether it's a diamante, a sequin or pearls, it's a suit you'll treasure forever.

Margot blazer, £295, and trousers, £220, Nadine Merabi

Warehouse suit I love

Just look at AJ Odudu rocking this Warehouse suit - she is one of my fashion fashion stars right now. This is less tailored than the rest, so if you work in an office and can't bear formal clothes, this slinky two-piece could be perfect for you.

Cerise blazer, £63.20, and trousers, £63.20, Warehouse

& Other Stories suit I love

Another purple suit... and I love it! The trousers are slightly bootcut - a style I haven't really tried yet IRL - but I love how fresh this suit looks. If you've got an afternoon tea booked with the family, this could be a lovely outfit to wear.

Tailored blazer, £120, and tailored trousers, £95, & Other Stories

Reiss suit I love

Reiss always does a good suit, and this one has a waistcoat - how fancy! If you want to invest in a suit this year, this could be the one.

Single breasted blazer, £298, waistcoat, £158, and trousers, £198, all Reiss

PrettyLittleThing suit I love

Only Molly Mae could make me want a charcoal grey suit! As someone who likes bright colour, I'm kind of shocked this made my edit but I love how she has styled it with the bright orange accessories. A combo I'm pleasanly surprsed by.

Charcoal blazer, £40, and trousers, £27, PrettyLittleThing

SLA THE LABEL suit I love

SLA THE LABEL was created by fashion influencer Sarah Ashcroft. There's one suit in particular - a silver sparkly one - that has become a cult-favourite on Instagram, and sells out in minutes. Having said that, it's worth checking out the website for more styles. I love this chic black two-piece with feather trim sleeves.

Blair blazer, £100, and trousers, £45, SLA THE LABEL

