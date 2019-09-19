Model Iris Law looks just like her famous mum and dad in new photo She's taking after Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Wow, doesn't Iris Law look like her famous parents in this new photo? The stunning daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, who started modelling three years ago aged 15, has shared a new snap with her Instagram followers. Iris was at a Vogue party held at London's fashionable Annabel's nightclub on Tuesday evening, and we have to say, the resemblance between her and her star parents is uncanny. In the picture we see a pretty Iris relaxing on a green, velvet sofa as she poses for the camera. The model looks amazing in her black and white checked Paco Rabanne mini-dress.

Photo credit: Instagram / Iris Law

Iris teamed her cool frock with some black high-heeled sandals and accessorised with a cute silver, sequinned cross-body bag. We're loving her ultra-cool top knot hair-do which is currently the hair look of the season.

Who do you think Iris looks more like – actor Jude or fashion designer Sadie? She's got Sadie's dark hair and cheekbones but those lips and eyes are all Jude.

The previous evening, Iris stepped out in London for the LOVE & YouTube LFW party in the most stunning white ruffle dress, debuting a new look entirely. Her makeup was fabulous featuring some extended lash marks beneath her eyes. Gorgeous!

Back in 2015, Iris told Teen Vogue how her style is inspired by her mum, saying: "I like looking at pictures of my mum when she was around my age and seeing her make-up and little dresses. I was always really interested in what she was wearing growing up and did quite creative things with how I dressed myself."

