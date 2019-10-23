Everyone's going wild for Cara Delevingne's £42 sequin party dress Shine bright like a diamond…

It's not often we can snap up an outfit that has been seen on a world-class supermodel, but Cara Delevingne has just rocked a £42 sequin party dress that will be so perfect for the upcoming party season. In case you've been hiding under a rock, the 27-year-old British model has launched a holiday collection with Nasty Gal, and the silver sequin dress is getting everyone in a tizz.

"That dress shines brighter than my future," wrote one Instagram fan. Another said: "I just bought this dress for NYE. I'll look like Cara, right?"

On Tuesday night, Cara celebrated her collection with Nasty Gal at a party in London - and who was her plus one? Only her girlfriend Ashley Benson. The pair both arrived fashionably late to her bash at The Box in Soho, and both dressed to kill in pieces from Cara's edit.

Cara's hair and makeup looked incredible. For the makeup, which was applied by Lisa Eldridge, Cara rocked a glittery smoky eye AND a deep red lip. Who says you have to play up the eyes or the lips? Make like Cara and do both. The model-turned-actress-turned-Nasty-Gal-ambassador's hair was styled by Dayaruci who teased it into a quiff using Moroccanoil Smoothing Lotion and Perfect Defense Spray.

Is Cara as confident as she makes out? Apparently not. "I'm constantly working to find [confidence]," she said. "I don't think I'm as confident as the public might assume."

When asked if her fashion choices empower her, she said: "Fashion allows me to express my mood. It can be empowering to feel sexy, or cosy, or chic."

As well as the dress, there are over 40 ready-to-wear separates within the edit and key trend pieces include the slogan tee which says 'I am a rich man' - no doubt a nod to Cara's feminist beliefs.

The leopard print coat will no doubt be a winner now that the weather has taken a turn. Styles range from a UK 4 to 24, and prices range from £15 up to £150.

