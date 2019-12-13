Sienna Miller's Gucci tights are going straight on our Christmas list - and they're still in stock We're crazy over Sienna's latest look...

Sienna Miller took to the red carpet on Thursday evening to attend a special screening of her acclaimed drama film, American Woman. There's no confusion about which designer the 37-year-old opted for because her dress is covered in the crystal Gucci logo, and what's more, she added a pair of Gucci tights to the mix, as well.

Sadly, her exact dress isn't available to buy, and her tights are tricky to find, too, but we have tracked them down on FarFetch for £85. We think you'll agree, Sienna's tights really amp up the rock chick vibes of her Princess-esque dress. Plus, they're practical too. The actress was in New York City, where it's super chilly - a pair of statement tights make it easy to wear this season's shorts and mini skirts when it's freezing outside.

Gucci tights, £85, FarFetch

Want a warmer pair? Net-A-Porter has a new, slightly thicker version of Sienna's tights. They're made in Italy from plush wool-blend velvet, and they're jacquard woven with the house's iconic 'GG' motif and have a flexible elasticated waist and incredibly cozy feel.

Gucci wool-blend tights, £790, Net-A-Porter

If Gucci is out of your price range, see below for some good alternatives from the high-street...

Marks & Spencer

We love these star embellished tights, you'll be shining bright all night with these.

Star print tights, £8, Marks & Spencer

ASOS

How cool are these?!

Gipsy sheer zebra tights, £8, ASOS

Topshop

Look lovely in lace...

Floral lace tights, £5, Topshop

Missy Empire

Dazzle in blinged up tights over the festive period.

Sequin covered tights, £7.50, Missy Empire

