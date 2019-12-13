Sienna Miller's Gucci tights are going straight on our Christmas list - and they're still in stock 

sienna-miller

Sienna Miller took to the red carpet on Thursday evening to attend a special screening of her acclaimed drama film, American Woman. There's no confusion about which designer the 37-year-old opted for because her dress is covered in the crystal Gucci logo, and what's more, she added a pair of Gucci tights to the mix, as well. 

Sadly, her exact dress isn't available to buy, and her tights are tricky to find, too, but we have tracked them down on FarFetch for £85. We think you'll agree, Sienna's tights really amp up the rock chick vibes of her Princess-esque dress. Plus, they're practical too. The actress was in New York City, where it's super chilly - a pair of statement tights make it easy to wear this season's shorts and mini skirts when it's freezing outside.

Gucci tights, £85, FarFetch

BUY NOW

Want a warmer pair? Net-A-Porter has a new, slightly thicker version of Sienna's tights. They're made in Italy from plush wool-blend velvet, and they're jacquard woven with the house's iconic 'GG' motif and have a flexible elasticated waist and incredibly cozy feel.

Gucci wool-blend tights, £790, Net-A-Porter

BUY NOW

If Gucci is out of your price range, see below for some good alternatives from the high-street... 

Marks & Spencer 

We love these star embellished tights, you'll be shining bright all night with these. 

Star print tights, £8, Marks & Spencer 

BUY NOW

ASOS 

How cool are these?!

Gipsy sheer zebra tights, £8, ASOS

BUY NOW

Topshop 

Look lovely in lace...

Floral lace tights, £5, Topshop 

BUY NOW

Missy Empire

Dazzle in blinged up tights over the festive period. 

Sequin covered tights, £7.50, Missy Empire

BUY NOW

