9 of the hottest red dresses to turn heads in

Showstopping but still classic, everyone needs a red dress in their repertoire. Exuding confidence, glamour and a little bit of romance, nothing turns heads quite like a red dress.

Whether it's summer or the festive season, it's a versatile statement piece that requires minimal accessories to make a statement and flatters every hair colour and skin tone.

Celebrities and royals wearing red dresses

(L-R Meghan Markle, Candice Swanepoel, Queen Letizia of Spain, Natalie Portman)

Red is definitely Queen Letizia's colour. The Spanish royal often wears a red dress for both formal and off-duty occasions, pictured above in a stunning sleek halterneck number and metallic heels. She most recently wore a red midi dress from Mango whilst on holiday with her family in Palma.

The Duchess of Sussex is another royal who loves a red dress. From this scarlet red Safiyaa cape dress, which she accessorised with a red satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik and matching Stuart Weitzman pumps, to the beautiful red gown she wore to the Salute To Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in 2021.

Candice Swanepoel also looked stunning in a scarlet gown with red lace-up heels and a red lip to attend the amfAR Gala Cannes last year, while in May Natalie Portman stepped out in a red mini dress by Dior, styling it with a matching jacket and stilettos.

How we chose the best red dresses

Colour: Our edit of course only includes dresses in a red hue - although some are true red while others lean slightly scarlet. No printed styles are included.

Price: We've found red dresses at a range of price points, from £35 New Look numbers to £300 pieces from celeb-favourite Reformation.

The best red dresses to shop this season

From sleek red dresses with spaghetti straps, to statement red midis with voluminous silhouettes, we’ve found all of the best red dresses to shop now...