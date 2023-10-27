Skip to main contentSkip to footer
A red dress is so hot for party season - 9 of the best to shop right now

9 of the hottest red dresses to turn heads in

Forget your LBD, make a statement in a red dress

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie Brotherton
Showstopping but still classic, everyone needs a red dress in their repertoire. Exuding confidence, glamour and a little bit of romance, nothing turns heads quite like a red dress.

Whether it's summer or the festive season, it's a versatile statement piece that requires minimal accessories to make a statement and flatters every hair colour and skin tone.

The best red dresses at a glance

Celebrities and royals wearing red dresses

(L-R Meghan Markle, Candice Swanepoel, Queen Letizia of Spain, Natalie Portman)

Red is definitely Queen Letizia's colour. The Spanish royal often wears a red dress for both formal and off-duty occasions, pictured above in a stunning sleek halterneck number and metallic heels. She most recently wore a red midi dress from Mango whilst on holiday with her family in Palma.

The Duchess of Sussex is another royal who loves a red dress. From this scarlet red Safiyaa cape dress, which she accessorised with a red satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik and matching Stuart Weitzman pumps, to the beautiful red gown she wore to the Salute To Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in 2021.

Candice Swanepoel also looked stunning in a scarlet gown with red lace-up heels and a red lip to attend the amfAR Gala Cannes last year, while in May Natalie Portman stepped out in a red mini dress by Dior, styling it with a matching jacket and stilettos.

How we chose the best red dresses

  • Colour: Our edit of course only includes dresses in a red hue - although some are true red while others lean slightly scarlet. No printed styles are included.
  • Cold weather-appropriate: While many of these red dresses could be worn all year round, our edit is focused on winter styles. Think longer cuts and heavier fabrics.
  • Price: We've found red dresses at a range of price points, from £35 New Look numbers to £300 pieces from celeb-favourite Reformation.

The best red dresses to shop this season

From sleek red dresses with spaghetti straps, to statement red midis with voluminous silhouettes, we’ve found all of the best red dresses to shop now...

  • Reformation red dress

    Reformation Kourtney Red Dress

    With its 90s-style spaghetti straps, fitted faux wrap cut and sultry back split, this midi from Reformation is the red party dress of our dreams. We'd style it with barely-there heels and a classic red lip.

  • New Look red dress

    New Look Midaxi Red Dress

    We love the square neck, split hem cut of this New Look midi dress. It looks so much more expensive than its £35 price tag. Style it with red, black or nude stiletto heels this party season.

  • Sandrine dress

    Rixo Sandrine Red Dress

    Rixo's Sandrine dress is made from a stunning lightweight daisy-pattern jacquard. Cut with a V-neckline and backline and flattering empire waist, it skims the figure beautifully. Style it with gold jewellery for autumn evenings.

  • Club L London red dress

    Club L London Run The World Red Dress

    With its cascading ruffles, open back, split hem and plunging sweetheart neckline, Club L London's red maxi dress is perfect if you're looking for a showstopping piece.

  • River Island red midi dress

    River Island Ruched Bardot Red Dress

    River Island's Bardot style red midi dress is such a bargain and can be worn every season. Featuring short puff sleeves and ruched detail, we'd style it with statement gold earrings.

  • Karen Millen red dress

    Karen Millen Satin Red Midi Dress

    We’re a little bit obsessed with this red midi dress from Karen Millen. It features dramatic draping and subtle padded shoulders for a nod to 80s style, and the fabric is secured at one side with a party season-ready sparkling clasp.

  • Nobody's Child red dress

    Nobody's Child Zora Red Dress

    Nobody's Child's trending dress has long statement puff sleeves and a softly fitted waist falling to an A-line skirt. Made with a touch of linen for added softness and breathability, it can be worn all year round. Style it with boots or platform heels.

