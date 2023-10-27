9 of the hottest red dresses to turn heads in

Candice Swanepoel also looked stunning in a scarlet gown with red lace-up heels and a red lip to attend the amfAR Gala Cannes last year, while in May Natalie Portman stepped out in a red mini dress by Dior, styling it with a matching jacket and stilettos.
How we chose the best red dresses
Colour: Our edit of course only includes dresses in a red hue - although some are true red while others lean slightly scarlet. No printed styles are included.
Cold weather-appropriate: While many of these red dresses could be worn all year round, our edit is focused on winter styles. Think longer cuts and heavier fabrics.
Price: We've found red dresses at a range of price points, from £35 New Look numbers to £300 pieces from celeb-favourite Reformation.
The best red dresses to shop this season
From sleek red dresses with spaghetti straps, to statement red midis with voluminous silhouettes, we’ve found all of the best red dresses to shop now...
Reformation Kourtney Red Dress
With its 90s-style spaghetti straps, fitted faux wrap cut and sultry back split, this midi from Reformation is the red party dress of our dreams. We'd style it with barely-there heels and a classic red lip.
New Look Midaxi Red Dress
We love the square neck, split hem cut of this New Look midi dress. It looks so much more expensive than its £35 price tag. Style it with red, black or nude stiletto heels this party season.
Rixo Sandrine Red Dress
Rixo's Sandrine dress is made from a stunning lightweight daisy-pattern jacquard. Cut with a V-neckline and backline and flattering empire waist, it skims the figure beautifully. Style it with gold jewellery for autumn evenings.
& Other Stories Red Wrap Dress
Wrap style dresses are so flattering and we love this midi from & Other Stories. It's made from a luxe woven silk-like fabric with pleated detail and voluminous sleeves.
Mango Pleated Red Dress
Mango's floor-length red dress has a figure-skimming cut with a very chic halterneck design and pleated detail. Channel Queen Letizia and wear it with metallic barely-there heels.
Club L London Run The World Red Dress
With its cascading ruffles, open back, split hem and plunging sweetheart neckline, Club L London's red maxi dress is perfect if you're looking for a showstopping piece.
River Island Ruched Bardot Red Dress
River Island's Bardot style red midi dress is such a bargain and can be worn every season. Featuring short puff sleeves and ruched detail, we'd style it with statement gold earrings.
Karen Millen Satin Red Midi Dress
We’re a little bit obsessed with this red midi dress from Karen Millen. It features dramatic draping and subtle padded shoulders for a nod to 80s style, and the fabric is secured at one side with a party season-ready sparkling clasp.
Nobody's Child Zora Red Dress
Nobody's Child's trending dress has long statement puff sleeves and a softly fitted waist falling to an A-line skirt. Made with a touch of linen for added softness and breathability, it can be worn all year round. Style it with boots or platform heels.