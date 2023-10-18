The leather skirt is a winter wardrobe staple - here are 9 of the best to shop now

When we think of classic pieces to create our capsule wardrobes, leather jackets and leather trousers always make the cut, but make sure you're not sleeping on the leather skirt. Equally versatile, it's a favourite of the most stylish celebrities and royals alike, and right now it's never been more on our radar.
The leather skirt comes in many forms, but it will always be an essential piece to style your outfits around. Whether you're looking for a playful leather mini or a sophisticated leather midi skirt, we've found all of the best options available to shop on the virtual high street.
Olivia Palermo is a longtime fan of a leather skirt, mostly wearing flared, midi styles. She usually wears them as part of a timeless all-black outfit but we love this white top with statement sleeves. She completes her ensembles with knee-high boots.
The now iconic green tonal outfit Meghan Markle wore back in 2018 centred around a leather midi skirt by BOSS. The Duchess has worn the fitted piece in both red and green, on this occasion (above) pairing it with a matching blouse from & Other Stories. She completed the look with nude heels by Stuart Weitzman and Missoma jewellery.
Victoria Beckham stepped out in New York wearing this gorgeous autumnal outfit, which included a button-down leather midi skirt from her own eponymous label and green roll neck knitted sweater. She proves you can mix and match colours and still look chic.
For a more daring leather look, channel Kendall Jenner in her Fidan Novruzova mini skirt and matching Dior knee-high boots. The supermodel added a sleeveless knitted cardigan and a stunning smokey eye.
How we chose the best leather skirts
Cut: Whether you're looking for slim-fit, flared, midi or mini, we've included a range of cuts to suit every style.
Price: Equally, this edit has been curated with a range of budgets in mind, from New Look's faux leather midaxi skirt at £32 to a £299 midi skirt from Massimo Dutti.
Colour: All of the leather skirts in the edit come in chic black, to fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.
The best leather & faux leather skirts to shop now
M&S Autograph Leather Mini Skirt
With stitched panelling and a flattering A-line shape, this M&S leather mini skirt is a classic choice. We love it styled with a Breton top and loafers or knee-high boots.
Reiss Raya Leather Skirt
For a classic black slim-fit pencil skirt in soft leather, look no further than Meghan Markle favourite, Reiss.
Mango Leather Midi Skirt
If you're looking for a more relaxed style, Mango has dropped this luxe leather midi skirt in an évasé cut as part of its premium autumn/winter collection. It features a flattering slit detail at the back, decorative seams and a soft inner lining.
River Island Leather Mini Skirt
River Island's versatile real leather mini skirt would look amazing styled with knee-high boots and a lightweight knit this autumn. It has a high-waisted design with back pockets and a zip fastening.
New Look Leather-Look Midaxi Skirt
For an affordable capsule wardrobe piece, New Look's £32 faux leather skirt has a sultry split hem, high-rise waist and midaxi length. Multiple rviews say it has a very flattering fit.
Karen Millen Leather Button Skirt
We could see Victoria Beckham in this button down wrap leather midi skirt. The timeless Karen Millen piece is perfect to wear from the boardroom to the bar with a quick change of accessories.
Arket Leather Biker Skirt
Arket's biker-style leather skirt features silver hardware in the form of a two-way zip at the side for versatile styling. It has a fitted cut and is fully-lined for comfort.
Topshop Leather-Look Mini Skirt
Topshop's popular leather look mini skirt is selling fast thanks to its easy-to-style classic fit. It has a straight cut and subtle side split.
Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Skirt
If you're looking to invest, we love Massimo Dutti for luxe wardrobe staples. This Nappa leather midi skirt features a buckle belt and slight flare that contrasts perfectly with a slim-fit top.