The leather skirt is a winter wardrobe staple - here are 9 of the best to shop now

When we think of classic pieces to create our capsule wardrobes, leather jackets and leather trousers always make the cut, but make sure you're not sleeping on the leather skirt. Equally versatile, it's a favourite of the most stylish celebrities and royals alike, and right now it's never been more on our radar.

The leather skirt comes in many forms, but it will always be an essential piece to style your outfits around. Whether you're looking for a playful leather mini or a sophisticated leather midi skirt, we've found all of the best options available to shop on the virtual high street.

Celebrities wearing leather skirts

Olivia Palermo steps out in a leather midi skirt at New York Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo is a longtime fan of a leather skirt, mostly wearing flared, midi styles. She usually wears them as part of a timeless all-black outfit but we love this white top with statement sleeves. She completes her ensembles with knee-high boots.

© Samir Hussein Meghan Markle wears BOSS and & Other Stories on a royal engagement in Sussex

The now iconic green tonal outfit Meghan Markle wore back in 2018 centred around a leather midi skirt by BOSS. The Duchess has worn the fitted piece in both red and green, on this occasion (above) pairing it with a matching blouse from & Other Stories. She completed the look with nude heels by Stuart Weitzman and Missoma jewellery.



Victoria Beckham wears a leather midi skirt, green sweater and burgundy boots

Victoria Beckham stepped out in New York wearing this gorgeous autumnal outfit, which included a button-down leather midi skirt from her own eponymous label and green roll neck knitted sweater. She proves you can mix and match colours and still look chic.

Kendall Jenner wears a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots out in New York

For a more daring leather look, channel Kendall Jenner in her Fidan Novruzova mini skirt and matching Dior knee-high boots. The supermodel added a sleeveless knitted cardigan and a stunning smokey eye.

How we chose the best leather skirts

Cut: Whether you're looking for slim-fit, flared, midi or mini, we've included a range of cuts to suit every style.

Whether you're looking for slim-fit, flared, midi or mini, we've included a range of cuts to suit every style. Price: Equally, this edit has been curated with a range of budgets in mind, from New Look's faux leather midaxi skirt at £32 to a £299 midi skirt from Massimo Dutti.

Equally, this edit has been curated with a range of budgets in mind, from New Look's faux leather midaxi skirt at £32 to a £299 midi skirt from Massimo Dutti. Colour: All of the leather skirts in the edit come in chic black, to fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.

The best leather & faux leather skirts to shop now