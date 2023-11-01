12 best sequin dresses for parties & holiday events: From ASOS to Zara, Nadine Merabi & MORE

Sequins and Christmas just go together, and I love party season dressing more than anyone in the world. As we approach winter time, I've been searching for the best sequin dresses for you lovely HELLO! readers to hang in your wardrobe and wear for years to come because sequins never go out of style.
There's always a time and a place for a sequin dress - whether you're looking for a sequin mini, maxi, midi, midaxi or ball gown. Quite frankly, whatever style you choose, you simply cannot go wrong with a bit of shimmer and shine.
As HELLO!'s resident sequin obsessive (ask anyone!), I wanted to scour the virtual rails for some of the best sparkliest frocks for you all to enjoy.
How I chose the best sequin dresses
- New In: I'm not here to show you dresses you've probably seen before. I have scoured all of the new-in sections on my favourite fashion brands to find the latest and most exciting sequin dress for your big event.
- Modern Styles: This is a modern edit of sequin dresses. It's an edit that showcases various styles and for various ages. Though, in my opinion, fashion is age-less and sequins can suit anyone of any age.
- Cost-Per-Wear: I don't want you to waste your money on a sequin dress you'll only wear once. The beauty of sequins? They never go out of style.
The best sequin dresses for 2023
Are you ready to be bedazzled? Choose a sequin dress that suits your body shape and personal style, and be sure to balance your accessories to let your dress truly shine.
M&S Sequin Round Neck Midi Bodycon Dress In Black
Editor's Note
I adore this dress. If it looks familiar, it's also the same dress Hannah Waddingham wears in the new Marks & Spencer Christmas advert.
Wow, would you look at this?! Bring a little glitz to your party wardrobe with this sequinned bodycon dress. The length is great, but it also comes in petite and tall.
Warehouse Velvet Sequin Keyhole Front Mini Dress In Black
Editor's Note
Wow! This is giving me real vixen vibes. I want the life that this dress will bring.
If you're looking for the perfect dress to get you noticed, this is it. It's just phenomenal. Get ready to shake it on the dance floor.
ASOS EDITION Curve Batwing Sleeve Sequin Wrap Midi Dress In Gold
Editor's Note
If you're a curvy girl on the hunt for a fun party dress, let me present you with this beauty from ASOS.
A gold sequin dress could be too much for some, but if you can handle the drama, go for it!
Karen Millen Velvet Sequin Woven One Shoulder Maxi Dress In Black and Gold
Editor's Note
A sensational dress for a big event in your diary, or maybe even a black tie wedding over the holidays, this is a dress you'll feel a million dollars wearing.
This velvet sequin maxi fit calls for metallic stilettos and matching jewellery for an event-ready outfit. Keep hair and makeup as fuss-free as possible.
Mango Strapless Sequin Dress In Silver
Editor's Note
Ok, this is selling out fast so be warned. A silver sequin dress is one of those standout dresses for a momentous occasion. Don't forget - you're worth it.
Sequins and a strapless fit - two trends in one fabulous dress. it looks like a work of art!
Rebecca Rhoades Sadie Swing Black Sequin Party Dress In Black
Editor's Note
Be still my beating heart! Look at how amazing this dress. The twinkle, the amazing back, the cute swing design. It's a fabulous dress. Team this style with strappy shoes for that perfect party style.
The Sadie dress is a show stopping style for the party season. The super flattering swing dress is flattering for most shapes.
Coast Sequin Flare Sleeve Midi Dress In Black
Editor's Note
This. Is. A. Dress. And it's perfect if you feel self conscious about your arms, as the flared sleeves make for a really flattering look.
Whatever the event in your diary, if you've hesitated over this dress, it's the one. Style with va-va-voom hair, glossy makeup and the highest shoes you own.
H&M Sequin Dress In Gold
Editor's Note
A mini dress isn't for everyone but the beauty of this dress is that you can wear it with sky-high shoes, ballet flats or boots.
With the festive season soon to be in full swing, this dress would be great for your work's Christmas party.
Nadine Merabi Sasha Sequin Dress In White
Editor's Note
Anyone who knows me knows I'm a huge fan of Nadine Merabi - it's one of the best brands out there for occasion wear. This dress is proof - isn't it just fabulous?!
The Sasha dress is new for party season - and I love that it's white! Something different, and perfect for anyone getting married over the holidays. This figure-enhancing mini dress is adorned with pearlised sequins and features fixed knot twist detailing to the front.
Zara Sequin Hessian Dress In Silver
Editor's Note
As a sequin expert, I'm obsessed with Zara. The brand always brings out the good ones and would you just look at this masterpiece?!
Just you wait until you see the way this dress moves. Absolutely phenomenal!
Needle & Thread Valerie Mini Dress In Beige
Editor's Note
Someone please invite me somewhere fabulous so I get to wear this wonderful Needle & Thread gown. I don't know whether it's the unique beige hue or the cute trim, but it's got my heart.
The Valerie dress in beige/gold is the statement dress of the season. This dress is decorated with high-shine gloss sequins creating a foil coating mirror effect.
SLA The Label Jay Dress In Grey
Editor's Note
I am a huge fan of SLA The Label, founded by influencer Sarah Ashcroft. Her designs have gone viral time and time again, and you'll have definitely seen one of her sparkly blazers on your Instagram feed.
Get ready to sparkle to the absolute max in this grey Jay dress. Crafted from a semi-sheer fabric, this dress has been uniquely embellished with rhinestones - perfect for your party season wardrobe.
Why you should trust me
I would consider myself an expert in finding sequin party wear. Every Sunday on my Instagram I do a feature called 'Sequin Sunday' and I share all of my favourite sparkly pieces. Follow me @leannebayley if you'd like to be bedazzled each week.