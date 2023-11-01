12 best sequin dresses for parties & holiday events: From ASOS to Zara, Nadine Merabi & MORE

Sequins and Christmas just go together, and I love party season dressing more than anyone in the world. As we approach winter time, I've been searching for the best sequin dresses for you lovely HELLO! readers to hang in your wardrobe and wear for years to come because sequins never go out of style.

There's always a time and a place for a sequin dress - whether you're looking for a sequin mini, maxi, midi, midaxi or ball gown. Quite frankly, whatever style you choose, you simply cannot go wrong with a bit of shimmer and shine.

As HELLO!'s resident sequin obsessive (ask anyone!), I wanted to scour the virtual rails for some of the best sparkliest frocks for you all to enjoy.

How I chose the best sequin dresses

New In: I'm not here to show you dresses you've probably seen before. I have scoured all of the new-in sections on my favourite fashion brands to find the latest and most exciting sequin dress for your big event.

I'm not here to show you dresses you've probably seen before. I have scoured all of the new-in sections on my favourite fashion brands to find the latest and most exciting sequin dress for your big event. Modern Styles: This is a modern edit of sequin dresses. It's an edit that showcases various styles and for various ages. Though, in my opinion, fashion is age-less and sequins can suit anyone of any age.

This is a modern edit of sequin dresses. It's an edit that showcases various styles and for various ages. Though, in my opinion, fashion is age-less and sequins can suit anyone of any age. Cost-Per-Wear: I don't want you to waste your money on a sequin dress you'll only wear once. The beauty of sequins? They never go out of style.

The best sequin dresses for 2023

Are you ready to be bedazzled? Choose a sequin dress that suits your body shape and personal style, and be sure to balance your accessories to let your dress truly shine.

Why you should trust me

I would consider myself an expert in finding sequin party wear. Every Sunday on my Instagram I do a feature called 'Sequin Sunday' and I share all of my favourite sparkly pieces. Follow me @leannebayley if you'd like to be bedazzled each week.