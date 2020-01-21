Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's best fashion moments from the 90s and 00s This pair were a match made in style heaven back in the day...

When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards, the Internet erupted into a frenzy. The general consensus: Please get back together. While we doubt that's the case - we can't help but feel warm and fuzzy with nostalgia. To celebrate this pair - whether they're getting back together or not - we decided to take a trip down memory lane and look at their best fashion moments. Let's remember: back when they were married, Instagram didn't exist and camera phones weren't really a thing, so to catch a glimpse of Brad and Jen was mostly when they were on duty - and they were a bonafide red carpet couple at the height of their careers. Here are our favourite Brad and Jen outfits from the 90s and 00s...

1. Jennifer Aniston's red dress and Brad Pitt's necklace

Who can forget when Brad and Jen turned up to the Emmy Awards in 2000 dressed to kill in the perfect his 'n' hers outfit. Jen wore a strapless red dress while Brad chose a slick back suit. Our favourite bit: His beaded necklace with the word 'Jen' on.

2. Jennifer Aniston's crop top and Brad Pitt's specs appeal

Jennifer was renowned for the 'Rachel' hairstyle, and also for her rock-hard abs.

3. Jennifer Aniston's glam halterneck dress and Brad Pitt's buzzcut

The actress supported Brad on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2004, standing by his side in this body-hugging Versace dress. Incredible.

4. Jennifer Aniston's va-va-voom dress and Brad Pitt's mullet

It was the year 2002 and Jennifer won an Emmy Award with her husband by her side. It looks like he might have been inspired by Jon Bon Jovi with this hairstyle.

5. Jennifer Aniston's hair and Brad Pitt's chin fluff

Back in 1999, Jen was a huge star in Friends, and she wowed at the Emmys in a gown with a sequin embroidered bodice. Brad ditched the razor that year and tested out a little goatee.

6. EVERYTHING!

Jen wore Chanel this night and she wore it like a goddess. Absolute perfection.