Jennifer Aniston shares a peek inside her luxurious bathroom after the SAG Awards

It was a big night for Jennifer Aniston on Sunday, as she not only had a much-talked-about red carpet reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt, but she also won a SAG Award for her role in The Morning Show. The next day the actress gave fans a glimpse at the morning after the night before, and where her covetable award and gorgeous Dior gown had ended up.

Posting two photos for her 24.8 million Instagram followers, one showed how she had kept her satin dress crease-free in the car on the way to the awards show by reclining her seat back. Meanwhile, the other showed how she had discarded her designer dress and heels after returning home – offering a peek at her luxurious bathroom in the process.

Jennifer had draped her dress over the side of her lavish marble bathtub, and also rested her award on the side of the huge tub. The bath has brass taps and complements the marble floor tiles in Jennifer's bathroom, and boasts views into a relaxing garden area via huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

The 50-year-old lives in the star-studded neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, in a house she worked on with designer Stephen Shadley to transform from a 1970s mansion into a modern Californian retreat. She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

Jennifer also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

Meanwhile, the mansion Jennifer shared with her ex-husband Brad Pitt from 2001 until 2006 is currently on the market for £34million, and still features some of the renovation work the couple carried out on their marital home such as heated marble flooring and their own private screening room.

