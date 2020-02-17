Harper wears her first ever Victoria Beckham dress designed by her mum Harper showed off her designer threads backstage at her mum’s LFW show...

A lot of kids are lucky enough to have parents make them clothes, but not many have a mum who’s a world-class fashion designer! On Sunday morning, Harper Beckham, 8, wore her first ever custom-made Victoria Beckham dress as she sat front row at London Fashion Week with her dad, David Beckham, and her older brothers (sans Brooklyn!). The mini fashionista arrived to watch her style maven mum’s Autumn Winter 2020 fashion show giving her FROW companion, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a run for her money in the style stakes.

Victoria shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Harper, and captioned it: "Harper’s first ever couture dress! Kisses Rita and Team VB. Harper loves her first ever Victoria Beckham dress!"

The first photo shows a barefoot Harper posing in her floral long-sleeved dress, and Victoria added an emoji crown on top of her head - just to show that her mini-me is her little princess.

In the second photo, Harper is with a member of VB’s design team who had customised the womenswear dress to tailor it for an eight-year-old.

It was a standout show for the 45-year-old fashion designer. Backstage, her models were prepped with the Victoria Beckham Beauty skin care (Melanie Grant gave the models glowing skin, priming their face for makeup). Back in 2019, the fashion designer teamed up with Professor Augustinus Bader to bring us glow-enhancing skin care products. The Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is the latest launch, and the first rejuvenating, reparative, defensive serum powered by Augustinus Bader’s patented technology.

Also backstage, hair was lightly styled to perfection with the Babyliss 9000. Victoria opted for vegan nail colour brand Peacci, and the legendary nail technician Marian Newman described the look as perfectly VB. "The nails at Victoria Beckham personified perfectly the VB woman: elegant, classic, fresh and healthy," she said.

"We used one delicate coat of Peacci in shade Bonjour to create a nail that represented all of those things, with lots of Peacci cuticle oil to ensure the skin looked prepped to perfection, hydrated and smooth. Simple but beautiful."