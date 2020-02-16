Fashion designer Victoria Beckham debuted her latest collection at Fashion Week on Sunday, and as usual, her loving family were there to support her – with one notable exception! Her oldest son, Brooklyn, 20, couldn't make the glamorous occasion as he is currently in the U.S. David shared a sweet photo before the show with his and Victoria's other children: Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight. The former footballer captioned the picture: "Showtime @victoriabeckham... My babies looking pretty cool right now. @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven. We miss you @brooklynbeckham."

Brooklyn might not have been in the same time zone as his mother, but he didn't forget her big day. The model and photographer posted a lovely photo of himself and his mum to his Instagram Stories. The snap showed a young Brooklyn sitting on his mum's knee, wearing a Manchester United football kit and grinning as he held up a drawing of a plane. Victoria, meanwhile, looked as stylish as ever in natural makeup with a large pair of dark glasses and her hair swept back. Brooklyn captioned the picture: "Love you Mum," adding a heart emoji.

Brooklyn posted an adorable message of support for Victoria on Instagram

While not all of Victoria's family could attend the event on Sunday, she still had a wide range of supporters in the room, including the editor of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, U.S Vogue editor Anna Wintour, her parents, Jackie and Tony, and David's mum Sandra.

In a post on Instagram, the ex-Spice Girl revealed what motivated her new designs, writing: "This season I was thinking about the tension between refinement and rebellion. I was inspired by different ideas of women - different characters, different moments and different attitudes - but with no restrictions. The overriding sentiment that we don't have to follow the rules, that we can be our own instincts. Be spirited." She added: "The silhouette has evolved with a newness, a freshness."

