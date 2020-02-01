Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Friday night to reveal that she had treated herself to a late night manicure at home, and we can't think of a better way to spend the evening. The designer had someone come to her house to make her nails look perfect, and in the video, a manicurist can be seen carefully painting the doting mum's immaculate fingernails. Victoria opted for gel nail polish, and even zoomed in on the bottle, which had "gel bottle" written on it, for her fans to see.

Next to the luxury set up was the Beckhams' family dog Olive, who didn't seem too happy about the fact that she wasn't getting Victoria's undivided attention. Hilariously, the Wannabe singer added the caption: "Late night manicure… and Olive is not impressed." Victoria also added a crying face emoji.

Victoria shared the video on Instagram

But when it comes to Victoria's beauty regime, it's not all expensive manicures. The mother-of-four often gushes about beauty products with a ten pound or less price tag on Instagram, so you don't have to break the bank to look as flawless at the former Spice Girl.

Some of her favourites include the Caudalie Beauty Elixir, which costs £8.75. Speaking about the refreshing facial spritz, Victoria told followers: "Caudalie gives you a glowing complexion. Use it on top of your makeup. " Another go-to is Josh Wood Colour Radiating Shampoo For Fine Brunette Hair, which retails for £10. The designer also loves the matching conditioner, and said of the duo: "Sulfate free ladies!! With UV filters."

What's more, in October, Victoria had her makeup applied by Lisa Eldridge and in the video, beady-eye fans spotted a bottle of Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution on the dressing table. Costing £10.80, it doesn't sting and gets rid of every last trace of mascara.

