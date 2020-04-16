Amazon is selling a Tiger King T-shirt and this Instagram star modelled it like the cool cat she is Hey all you cool cats and kittens…

Tiger King is still making an impact, and if you don't know what it is, where have you been? The Netflix documentary has been making saves since it dropped on the TV streaming service and now we're greeted with TikTok skits, funny memes, fancy dress and now merch. On our daily scroll of Instagram we saw Instagram star Alexx Coll rock a white tee with Joe Exotic's face on the front, and well, we wanted it immediately. Add to basket? Hell yes.

READ: Where are the cast of Netflix's Tiger King now?

White Joe Exotic tee, £14.99, Amazon

Thankfully, the tee is available on Amazon and it's priced at £14.99. The simple T-shirt comes in white, black and baby pink and it's decorated with neon pops of colour - very on trend.

Light pink Joe Exotic T-Shirt, £14.99, Amazon

RELATED: Tiger King star reveals a bonus episode is on its way - and we literally cannot wait

The Instagram star captioned the shot: "The perfect t-shirt does not ex-" and it racked up thousands of likes and all her followers were desperate to get hold of the Joe Exotic top.

Influencer Alexx Coll

The influencer shared the link on her Instagram Stories, telling her followers that she opted for a large. She has teamed her Tiger King merch with a pair of denim cut-off shorts, gold chains and a pair of sunglasses.

Blake Joe Exotic T-Shirt, £14.99, Amazon

For those who've been hiding under a rock, the documentary follows zoo owner Joe Exotic and centres around a true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.

READ: Fans of Netflix's Tiger King are convinced they have solved mystery of Don Lewis' disappearance

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.