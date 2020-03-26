Fans of Netflix's Tiger King are convinced they have solved mystery of Don Lewis' disappearance Are you watching Tiger King yet? Find out more about Netflix's bizarre new documentary

Netflix's newest documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has shocked viewers thanks to the stranger-than-fiction tale about the owners of two rivalry tiger enclosures based in the US. The series focuses on Joe Exotic, the operator of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma who is accused of a murder-for-hire plot against the owner of the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary, Carole Baskin. However, it is the mystery surrounding Carole that really had viewers talking.

The documentary examines the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis, a millionaire businessman who vanished without a trace in 1997. In the documentary, several interviewees in the show, including his ex-wife, daughters and personal secretary, suggested that they suspected Carole of being involved in his disappearance.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the case, with one writing: "I'm telling you... Carole drops like six hints about killing her husband, winks at the camera, and talks about covering bodies in sardine oil." Another added: "We’re all in agreement that we need to stay inside, wash hands, and that Carole killed her husband, right?" A third person tweeted: "I am now pretty sure that Carole Baskin DID FEED Don Lewis to the tigers. I am telling you."

Carole Baskin is the Hillary Clinton of the big cat world #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/qvwHFh7wRf — Evan Winburne (@EvanWinburne) March 26, 2020

Fans have been sharing memes from the show on Twitter

Carole has strenuously denied having any part in her husband's death, and released a statement on her website regarding the documentary which read: "As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers."

Viewers were also suitably surprised by several other moments in the show, including Joe Exotic's marriage to two men (at the same time), suspicions that he burned down his own studio to get out of a TV show contract, and of course his arrest for the murder-for-hire plot against Carole. One fan joked: "Joe Exotic would be thrilled to know that he alone brought a nation together as we weathered a pandemic."

