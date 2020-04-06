Tiger King star just gave us the news we needed to hear during lockdown Netflix has yet to confirm the exciting news

Netflix's latest documentary Tiger King certainly gave us a much needed distraction from the COVID-19 lockdown with rival tiger enclosures, three-person marriages and murder-for-hire plots. Fortunately, it looks like our journey into the insane world of Joe Exotic isn't quite over, as one of the show's stars, Jeff Lowe, has revealed that there will be a bonus episode on the streaming service.

Revealing the exciting news to the creators of the Tiger King podcast, Jeff said: "Thank you for watching the show... you just wasted seven hours on us! Take care guys, we love you. Netflix is adding one more episode, it will be on next week and they're filming here tomorrow. Take care and stay safe!" Netflix has yet to confirm the news, and HELLO! has reached out for confirmation.

We expect that certain stars of the show, including Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, won't be appearing in the bonus episode, since Joe is currently serving a prison sentence and Carole hit out at the documentary following its release. Writing on her website, she explained: "When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation."

She continued: "There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers." Addressing the segment of the show that discusses whether Carole was involved in her second husband's disappearance, she added: "The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The uasnvoury lies are better for getting viewers."

