Just FYI - everyone on Instagram will be wearing Anine Bing's new empowerment jumper "I feel like this launch has come at such an important time, to help lift, encourage and remind everyone how incredible they truly are"

They say you should wear your heart on your sleeve, but how about wearing positive manifestations on the front of your jumper? We're all in. Anine Bing - the fashion brand loved by plenty of fashionistas including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner - has launched the 'Ramona' jumper which features a bold graphic designed to encourage you to be true to yourself, and spread love and kindness wherever you go.

Inspired by Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, Anine Bing’s goal was to build a brand focused on everyday wardrobe essentials and investment pieces for modern women seeking a timeless yet rebellious approach to style. This brand is all over your social media feed and the multimillion-dollar business aims to double its growth by the end of the year.

Ramona jumper, £149, Anine Bing

As a company founded for women, by women, Anine Bing’s greatest source of inspiration is strong, confident women paving the way for generations to come. A portion of proceeds from every limited-edition sweatshirt sold will benefit ​Every Mother Counts​, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.

We spoke to Anine while on lockdown and she spoke about the new sweater launch, her celebrity fans and how she couldn't resist watching Tiger King...

Hi Anine, is this one of your proudest launches to date?

"I feel like this launch has come at such an important time, to help lift, encourage and remind everyone how incredible they truly are. I think everyone is feeling a bit stressed and anxious during these uncertain times, this sweatshirt is a little reminder of how amazing you are! We all need to stay positive and we will come out of this experience stronger than before."

Why did you choose the name Ramona for this sweatshirt?

"At ANINE BING we name all of our products, which can be after people who have inspired us in the design process, to members of the team that developed the product along the way. I think it gives each item more of a personality. The full name is: Ramona Sweatshirt Empowerment, to coincide with the campaign behind it."

Anine at home wearing the Ramona sweatshirt

The powerful message on the front is amazing - is there one word that resonates with you the most?

"Grateful, this is something I have experienced throughout this time as I have been able to spend more time with my two children and connect with them on a deeper level. It’s important for me to show them that you can achieve anything you set your mind to as long as you work hard and are passionate about what you do.

"Again I’m very grateful for having such an incredible team, who have adapted, supported each other and stayed positive throughout all of this. It’s been a delight to see everyone come together and I’m extremely proud of them all."

The Ramona sweatshirt comes in Mini, too!

Celebrities and influencers love your designs - who wore one of your pieces and you wanted to pinch yourself?

"Thank you! I’m so lucky to have the support of such strong, powerful and successful women. I’m so thankful every time I see anyone wearing my brand—I’m grateful for the community of real women as well as those who are higher profile celebrities and influencers. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Elle MacPherson and Miranda Kerr are a few women who are huge supporters of the brand and whom I feel truly embody the ANINE BING essence."

Anine wearing the monogram jumper, £176, Revolve

Your sweatshirts have been declared as one of the year's hottest purchases - what are your tips for making loungewear look cool?

"It’s all about personal style, we design our sweatshirts with an oversize appearance as that is something I love personally, it makes them feel a little more cosy but also effortless.

"My style is influenced by Scandinavian simplicity mixed with a rock’n’roll edge. I love to pair sweatshirts with denim for a casual look or leather pants for a more elevated feel."

Anine wearing the LA bike tee, £99, Farfetch

Tell us about what you've been watching while on lockdown?

"We’ve been watching Harry Potter as a family and some Danish movies in hopes that the kids will improve their Danish. And Nico and I have been watching Tiger King - I just had to since everyone was talking about it."

