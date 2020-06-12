Why Victoria Beckham's exciting new initiative is close to her heart The former Spice Girl shared her poignant new project

Victoria Beckham unveiled her fashion brand's new project on Friday, explaining the cause is very close to her heart. The designer has created a special Pride T-shirt to support the LGBTQ+ community, while paying tribute to her late friend George Michael, who passed away in December 2016.

The mother-of-four shared a selfie on her Instagram account, revealing she was inspired by music icon George's philosophy to "always be kind and listen to one another". The charity T-shirt, which retails at £95.00, boasts the name of the Wham star's 1990 album, Listen Without Prejudice, emblazoned across the front in rainbow colours.

Victoria's new charity T-shirt will help combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK

The limited-edition boxy tee is already starting to sell out! And with 25 per cent of proceeds going to atk charity, which combats LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK, what better excuse to get your hands on a Victoria Beckham design.

Announcing the news to her fans, Victoria wrote: "I’ve always felt a deep connection to the LGBTQ+ community and am proud to help support their continued message of positive change and inclusivity. My Pride t-shirt this year features the name of @georgemofficial’s iconic 1990 album, released exactly 30 years ago and used with the blessing of his estate. He was a true icon and the album, his music, and this t-shirt are reminders to always be kind and listen to one another - something I wholeheartedly believe in and a message I live by every day. 25% of all sales of this shirt will go to @aktcharity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK. kisses xx VB #pride2020".

Listen Without Prejudice T-shirt, £95.00, Victoria Beckham

Victoria has been isolating at her lavish Cotswolds home with husband David Beckham and their children Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, while eldest son Brooklyn spends lockdown in New York City with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Former footballer David recently shared a sweet snap of himself and Victoria twinning in casual outfits on a walk, but he revealed there was one part of his ensemble his wife hated. Considering Victoria is a fashion designer, we're not surprised she has strong opinions when it comes to her husband's clothes!

Victoria and husband David have been spending quality time together in the Cotswolds

"Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn’t overly impressed with my hat. I obviously love it," he wrote in the caption, and fans may have noticed he was true to his word, having worn it for a recent walk with Harper. Victoria replied: "The hat looked ok before someone ran it over."

