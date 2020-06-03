Where is Brooklyn Beckham isolating? A peek inside his girlfriend's stunning NYC home Brooklyn's girlfriend Nicola Peltz has a house of dreams

While David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham are isolating at their incredible £5million barn conversion in the Cotswolds, Brooklyn opted to stay with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz during the pandemic. The couple have been staying at Nicola's apartment in New York, and while they have only shared glimpses of a few rooms in the home so far, what we have seen genuinely looks like something out of a film set.

Nicola posted a photo of herself in her bedroom back in April, revealing high ceilings, salmon pink walls and coordinating flooring, and an armoire bed and wardrobe that create the effect of a French chateau. Each is painted in antique white, with gold floral carvings, and curved cabriole legs. The end of the bed frame is adorned with an intricate floral design and a lime green framing, matching the lime green stool in the room.

Not long after Nicola and Brooklyn had started dating, Nicola shared a post of the couple giving another view of her bedroom. It features an enormous chandelier, a lime green side lamp and a large mirror where she took her selfie.

In April, she posted a photo of herself and Brooklyn posing in the corridor, revealing a similarly carved doorway, the same salmon pink walls as in her bedroom and more high ceilings. The home has a cream marble staircase, which is framed with an antique white steel bannister.

Marble, salmon pink and high ceilings seem to bleed throughout the entire house, as this photo of Nicola and her mum in the bathroom revealed the same walls and a line of white marble framing the bath tub.

Nicola revealed one (of many, we are sure) living area in another snap of her and her mum, complete with extra high ceilings, green curtains that frame each towering doorway, a chic white L-shaped sofa, and two matching armchairs.

Nicola and Brooklyn have been dating since November and the pair have been pretty much inseparable since. Brooklyn's mum Victoria recently posted on Instagram, "We are all missing @brooklynbeckham so much as he remains on lockdown in the US."

