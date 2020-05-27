Victoria Beckham works from home in tiny denim shorts - and looks incredible, of course Victoria is isolating at her Cotswolds home

Victoria Beckham loves to make a style statement, and on Wednesday she proved that she even manages to look glamorous in her working from home outfits! The star shared a snap from her gorgeous Cotswolds kitchen, rocking a laid-back look in her denim shorts and slippers, which appear to be from Justin Bieber's fashion range. "My warm weather working from home wardrobe! Shorts & slippers. The dream," she captioned her photo.

Victoria looked gorgeous in her shorts and slippers

As ever, friends and fans were quick to comment on the photo - with fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton writing: "Gorgeous lady!" and Victoria's skincare guru Sarah Chapman adding: "Fabulous". A pair of statement sunglasses could also be seen next to the fashion designer's laptop, which was set up on the family's beautiful kitchen island.

MORE: Victoria Beckham launches secret fashion sale - and prices start at just £66

The photo also gave fans another insight into the Beckham's gorgeous Cotswolds home - the exposed brick walls, elegant chandelier and rustic details can be seen in the background of the picture. The kitchen even appears to have an indoor-outdoor element, with wooden posts that seem to open outside.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria's style evolution

"House goals! The stone flooring is amazing," one fan wrote, while another added of Victoria's outfit: "The best dress code."

The mother of four has been sharing a number of updates from the family's time self-isolating at their country home. Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper are all staying together, while eldest son Brooklyn remains with girlfriend Nicola Peltz in New York.

Posing for a smiling snap with Cruz

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Cruz shared an adorable picture of himself and his mum cosying up in their bathrobes - with Victoria flashing a rare smile for the camera! Captioning it: "Apparently my mum does smile," dad David couldn't resist poking fun at his wife in the comments! "How white are mum's @victoriabeckham teeth? It’s Ross from friends," he teased.

MORE: 13 times Victoria Beckham didn't let fashion steal her smile

While many found David's comparison hilarious, others commented on how lovely the star looked. One said: "She looks gorgeous when she smiles," while another added: "Gorgeous smile."