Cate Blanchett marks Hollywood's return to the red carpet with stunning glittering gown

Things may have looked a little different, but the glitzy film industry returned to some form of normality at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, when the stars arrived to a traditional red carpet photo call.

Social distancing and temperature checking was compulsory, and all wore masks as they approached - but the glamorous pictures of Cate Blanchett posing in a sparkling gown just like old times certainly felt like progress!

Cate wowed on the red carpet in Venice

The star is heading up the jury at the festival, and in fact sent an important message on sustainability for her red carpet appearance - since her Esteban Cortazar dress actually dates back to 2015, when she wore it to the UK premiere of her film Carol.

WATCH: Makeup artist Mary Greenwell speaks to HELLO!

She teamed it with diamond jewellery and simple black heels, and carried her surgical face mask, of course.

Cate's signature blonde bob was styled in tousled waves by hairstylist Roberto D'Antonio, and her flawless makeup was applied by her loyal makeup artist Mary Greenwell.

Rocking her gown in 2015

Mary used Armani products on the actress, revealing on Instagram that she had used the Luminous Silk foundation and concealer for her base, while her gorgeous nude lip colour was the brand's Lip Maestro in 'Tadzio'.

Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £43, Selfridges

Speaking of Cate's decision to repeat her gown, her fashion stylist Elizabeth Stewart wrote: "IT'S CHIC TO REPEAT! #CateBlanchett has decided to rewear some of her most cherished looks at this year's Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight's opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!"

She also revealed that the dress will be donated to a charity auction in aid of important causes Facing History and UN Women, alongside other fashion pieces from the film festival.

