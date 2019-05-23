Meet James Middleton's super-stylish girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet Cute couple alert!

The Duchess of Cambridge's little brother James Middleton has kept his new romance with girlfriend Alizee Thevenet relatively underwraps until recently. Word is that things are getting pretty serious between the gorgeous pair, since James took Alizee along to Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding on Saturday, and also made things Instagram-official with an adorable snap on his personal account. Cute! We can see why James has fallen for this smart cookie – she speaks three languages and is a high-flying financial analyst – but of course, we couldn't help but notice that she's super stylish, too.

Alizee joined James at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

It turns out that everyone else has noticed, since Alizee caused a total sell-out at H&M recently after she turned up to the royal wedding in a £49.99 dress from the brand. It's even being re-sold on eBay for up to double the price – can we call that the 'Alizee effect'? Looking totally effortless as she was snapped arriving at St George's Chapel, she teamed the floaty dress with a chic boater hat and simple nude heels. What we'd give to see what she wore to the evening bash!

The Middletons arrive at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

While other snaps of the couple together are scarce, we also got a glimpse at Alizee's laidback style while she holidayed in St Barths with James in January. The pair joined Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews for the Caribbean trip, which saw them snapped on a number of occasions while out and about, and on the beach in chic swimwear.

Alizee seems to prefer a casual-cool style, often choosing to wear classic colours and prints. She was also snapped in a simple white mini dress and converse as she boarded the plane to fly home from St Barths, and wore an understated red roll-neck jumper in James' recent loved-up selfie. In fact, the couple were almost twinning with their outfits in the snap, which fans were quick to notice. "I hope this girl fully understands that she landed herself with a hot man who sails, and is a dog person and is willing to wear matching sweaters," one joked.

