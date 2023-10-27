10 best chunky boots for women this winter - go big or go home

Toughen up your new season style with a pair of chunky boots. Whether you're after a pair of M&S chunky biker boots or a pair of zip-up boots from The Row, it's all about stomping into the new season so loudly that everyone can hear you coming a mile off.

The chunky boot trend has been around for some time now - so if you're looking to go the extra mile for a little more thud, you know what to do. Keep on reading!

Celebrities wearing chunky boots

Celebs love their chunky boots, too! Everyone from Olivia Palermo to Kendall Jenner rocks their chunky heavy-soled boots. See how they scroll them, and scroll down to get expert pointers from fashion stylist Holly Coopey…

© Shutterstock From left to right: Olivia Palermo, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kendall Jenner

How we chose the best chunky boots for women

Style: These boots have one thing in common - they're chunky with thick soles.

Hard wearing: While a lot of these boots are for fashion purposes - we wanted to ensure we included weather-proof options.

How to style chunky boots

Fashion stylist Holly Coopey is a big fan, and told us: “A pair of chunky boots will be your best friend once you give them a try. I couldn’t be without mine!”

Styling wise, Holly says it’s easy: “A pair of black chunky boots works really well worn with jeans and a jumper, or an oversized blazer. If they’re black, try and link up with a black crossbody bag or a big chunky scarf. I love styling my black chunky boots with midi length dresses and tights, throwing over my trusty leather jacket over the top.”

How to clean black leather boots

Wipe away dirt using a damp cloth. Apply a neutral or correct coloured wax based shoe polish. Use a soft cloth to apply and allow the polish to dry so the leather can absorb it properly. Then buff away any excess polish with a cloth or brush.