Katherine Ryan's outfits in The Duchess: From her feathered PJs & her best school run fashion moments Katherine's school run looks gave Carrie Bradshaw a run for her Manolos…

If you haven't yet watched The Duchess on Netflix, where have you been? Katherine Ryan is not only is the lead actress in the show, she's also the executive producer and writer - and not to forget, style star! In the hit series she plays a fashionable disruptive single mum living in London and we can't help but wonder, is Katherine Ryan the UK's answer to Sex and The City's Carrie Bradshaw?

RELATED: Meet The Duchess star Katherine Ryan's beautiful family

First up, we were slightly obsessed with the feathered PJs Katherine wore on the school run with her daughter Olive. We immediately recognised the Daily Sleeper set - they've been a popular investment buy with the fash pack on Instagram for the past year. The chic designs are perfect if you're looking for a pair of PJs that you can wear out with heels and then get in and roll into bed - and then throw on a jumper for the school run the next day.

Katherine opted for a pink pair but we're obsessed with the new yellow style that's exclusive to Net-a-Porter right now. Dreamy.

Yellow Sleeper set, £262, Net-a-Porter

You can buy them in various colours, and if you're looking for a winter investment - the black pair could be perfect. These sell out time and time again so do not miss out.

Black Sleeper set, £262, Net-a-Porter

MORE: The Duchess - did you know Rory Keenan is married to this famous actor?

Elsewhere in the show - in the first episode - she wore a pair of Star & Moon earrings from Thomas Sabo.

The 37-year-old wore the chic earrings with a metallic Zandra Rhodes dress, statement blazer, patterned tights and pink heels. Definitely not the yummy mummy outfits we're used to in British TV shows.

Star & Moon earrings, £149, Thomas Sabo

The show's stylist is Jennifer Michalski-Bra who has worked with plenty of celebrities over the years. From Joely Richardson to Kerry Washington and The Fall's Gillian Anderson. But what's interesting is that also worked on the hit US show Gossip Girl. During her time working alongside Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, Jennifer played a key role across three seasons handling everything from shopping for pieces worn on the show to assisting cast fittings. Ah, it all makes so much sense now.

Katherine was adamant about getting her personal glam squad working on the show. "It was important to take my team with me into this project. And I was disruptive and adamant about that happening. They’re the best – it’s not just about loyalty,’ Katherine said in an interview with Metro. "I knew it was a challenge that we could handle and I wanted us to do it together, and I’m really glad that they did."

Scroll down to see more of our favourite looks from The Duchess….

We're totally wearing a head-to-toe red outfit the next time we go out! Katherine said: "I think it was integral for this character to leave the house completely put together and authentic to her own artistry, every day. I’m so used to seeing single mothers who are messy, and they’re sad, and I thought that the headpieces, and the power dressing, was so much a part of who she was."

Is a veiled headdress too much for the school run? Hell no. Katherine hired her makeup artist Fiona Eustace for the show.

You can't go wrong with a pink jumpsuit for the ultimate WFH outfit.

We love everything about this look; the plaid coat, the green dress and the huge headband. Picture perfection.

Photos by Simon Ridgway/NETFLIX.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.