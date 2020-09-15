The Duchess: did you know Rory Keenan is married to this famous actor? The famous couple tied the knot in 2019

Fans are still raving about Netflix's The Duchess, which landed with hugely positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

MORE: 29 brand new shows to get excited about this autumn

The series – which stars Katherine Ryan and Rory Keenan - follows a single mum who decides she is ready for another baby - and decides her ex-boyfriend is the perfect sperm donor.

But did you know that Rory's real-life wife is a famous actress herself?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Netflix's The Duchess trailer

Since 2019, Rory has been married to James Bond star Gemma Arterton.

Gemma's career began in 2007, when she landed a role in St Trinian's, followed by further blockbuster roles in Clash Of The Titans and Prince Of Persia.

RELATED: Meet The Duchess star Katherine Ryan's beautiful family

The famous couple married last year

RELATED: The Duchess viewers are saying same thing about the show - see Katherine Ryan's response!

The famous couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019, with Gemma telling Harper's Bazaar that same year that Rory is "amazing".

She told the magazine: "He's amazing because he believes in me.''

Gemma also revealed that they had bought a cocker spaniel called Luca, who she couldn’t help but gush about.

The star continued: "He's just a bundle of joy - the most loving, sweet-natured, silly creature. Rory and I call him our first-born son.''

As for The Duchess, a Netflix synopsis for the exciting comedy reads: "[The show follows] the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mum living in London.

Gemma and Rory share a pet dog

"Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy - Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?"

Speaking about the new series, Rory's co-star Katherine told Forbes: "I hope viewers will take the message from this show that we’re celebrating family in whatever shape it happens to come in.

"I love the idea that a woman in any position or situation can find love in an unconventional way and be empowered by that. I also believe a woman doesn’t need a man to be happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.