Meet The Duchess star Katherine Ryan's beautiful family Like her character on the Netflix show, Katherine also has one daughter

Katherine Ryan is most likely on cloud nine right now as her new Netflix series, The Duchess, has landed with hugely positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

READ: The Duchess viewers are saying same thing about the show - see Katherine Ryan's response!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess trailer is here

The series follows a single mum who decides she is ready for another baby - and decides her ex-boyfriend is the perfect sperm donor. But what's the deal with Katherine's family in real life? Find out here...

Katherine and Bobby have three pet pooches

Katherine has a daughter, Violet, from her first marriage, and the pair live with Katherine's partner, Bobby Kootstra, in Hertfordshire. Praising her partner, she told Radio Times: "He didn’t do the other things that I’d experienced in relationships. He didn’t demand undivided attention, he was not in competition with my daughter. Like, I still sleep in my daughter’s room in her sleepover bed. I don’t sleep in my bed with my husband."

Katherine has said her daughter is her best friend

Chatting to the Mirror back in 2019, she added: "My daughter Violet and I have a unique relationship. I really like her and love her, and it’s special that I’ve been alone with her for a long time, so we have a little bit of a sisterly relationship – which I know can be dangerous when she gets older, but I’m risking it.

"We live in a democracy. I always say, we’re not a mum and a 10-year-old. We’re two 10-year-olds, but one of us has a credit card and a driving licence. We’re unstoppable."

They recently celebrated Violet's 11th birthday

Katherine occasionally shares snaps of her daughter on Instagram but ensures that she keeps her identity protected. In a recent snap, she celebrated her 11th birthday by posting side-by-side snaps of Violet as a toddler and now, writing: "11," with a birthday cake emoji.

READ: Lily James wows fans in new official trailer for Netflix's Rebecca

She also joked about her daughter following a New York Times interview for The Duchess, where the reporter revealed that Violet had walked into their interview with her hamster in a handbag. Sharing the snippet on Twitter, Katherine captioned the post: "FFS Violet," accompanied with a laughing crying emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.