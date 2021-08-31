I'm a Celeb's Emily Atack is the brand new face of New Look for AW21

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

New Look has announced its new ambassadors for AW21 and it's a stellar line-up. The high-street fashion retailer has chosen actress and comedian Emily Atack, popstars Anne-Marie and Mahalia, Fashion Killer founder Lauren Nicole, and New Look's very own Laura Kennedy to front the brand.

MORE: Best floral dresses for your autumn wardrobe refresh

They will each be working on various different projects over the coming months, starting with curating their very own 'Loves' edit from the new collection, which will be available to shop from September. Each ambassador will embrace their individual style and we can't wait to see what they choose.

Emily in the New Look AW21 collection

From quilted puffer jackets to check co-ords and knitted midis to heart motif shirts, the new season collection is full of must-have pieces that we won't be able to resist adding to our baskets.

Whether you're into cool athleisure like Anne Marie or have a preppy style like Emily Atack, there's something for everyone, and we know you'll want to emulate their looks.

Anne-Marie wears a new season quilted puffer jacket

As well as the celebs, New Look is introducing Laura Kennedy who works in one of the distribution centres in the UK. A staff member for over ten years, she knows New Look inside out and will be representing the team who are dedicated to always providing on-point style inspiration.

The AW21 campaign and collections will launch online on 2 September 2021 and in stores from 6 September 2021.

MORE: 31 gingham dresses to shop now

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.