8 best gingham dresses for summer – the trend to check off your must-have list

Spring is here, and while it's tempting to pull out our crop tops and shorts at the first sight of sunshine, the most appropriate choice right now is a transitional dress. Lightweight and airy while still giving some coverage for the inevitable breeze, a gingham dress is ticking all of the boxes for the new season, not to mention that the feminine print totally levels up an otherwise simple look.
Gingham dresses typically come with a vintage-style fit-and-flare silhouette and puffed sleeves, but there are plenty more takes on the classic style across the high street right now. Whether you're styling yours with a pair of white trainers or dressing it up with sandals and a raffia bag, the girly style will be a great new addition for creating effortless daytime looks in the warm weather.
From fitted midi dresses to relaxed colourful styles, scroll on to shop the gingham dresses worth wearing on repeat this summer...
Celebrities wearing gingham dresses
How I chose the best gingham dresses
Variety: From classic gingham midi dresses with sleeves to bright mini dresses to wear with heels, I've picked out dresses in a range of styles, so there should be something for everyone.
Inclusivity: All of the dresses included are stocked in a range of sizes, with some petite and plus-size options available.
Trusted brands: While I haven't tried out all of the dresses included, I've only selected pieces from brands that are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team.
Nobody's Child Gingham Check Maya Smock Dress
Nobody's Child Gingham Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Available in brown, green, black
Shipping: Free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Nobody's Child's chestnut brown gingham dress is so feminine with its shirred smock cut that's designed to flatter the figure, transitioning perfectly into a three-tier silhouette. The effortless midi has a square neck and thick straps, finished with delicate ruffles to elevate the vintage-style look. The relaxed fit would style well with white trainers, or opt for a pair of gold sandals and matching jewellery to finish.
New Look Gingham Tie Back Midi Dress
New Look Gingham Dress
Sizes: 12-22
Shipping: £2.99 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
If you prefer a subtle gingham print, New Look's floaty midi is the one. It comes in the prettiest bubblegum pink shade, with a tiered hem, square neckline, and shirred bodice, but the real showstopper element is the tie back paired with the thick cross-back straps. The summer style could easily be dressed up or down, and I love it styled with a raffia bag and espadrille wedges.
M&S Gingham Midi Tiered Dress
M&S Gingham Dress
Sizes: 6-24
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Marks & Spencer has been nailing it with the summer wardrobe staples, and this green gingham midi is no exception. Offering a 'cool girl' twist on a classic prairie style, the relaxed dress is one to throw on and instantly feel put together. It features a flattering V-neckline and delicate button fastenings, finished with gathered tiers to create a voluminous silhouette. Pair it with chunky dad sandals or trainers and a denim jacket to complete the daywear look.
Boden Sky Smocked Linen Gingham Midi Dress
Boden Gingham Midi Dress
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Available in blue, black, red, floral
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 90 days
Looking for a summer dress to repeat-wear all season? This is it. A linen dress is a wardrobe essential in the warm weather, and Boden has levelled up the classic style with this blue gingham print. A fit-and-flare silhouette, romantic puff sleeves, and side-seam pockets make up this breezy midi, and you'll be wearing it to the park, to the office and on your next holiday.
Miss Selfridge Cut Out Ring Detail Gingham Dress
ASOS Gingham Dress
Sizes: 4-18
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
I just love ASOS's gingham midi dress. The black and white print will go with anything in your wardrobe, and I think it would look so stylish with red or pink statement trainers. It has lightly puffed long sleeves and a relaxed fit, with side cut-outs that give the appearance of a cinched waist, and it's all tied together with the ring detailing at the front. Gorgeous!
Whistles Gingham Check Shirred Dress
Whistles Gingham Dress
Sizes: 4-20
Shipping: Free with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Brighten up your spring wardrobe with Whistles' bright orange gingham dress. Featuring a shirred bodice with a fitted waist, the midi transitions into a flared skirt for a classic finish. Pair it with trainers and a crossbody bag for an elegant everyday look, or opt for a leather jacket for an elevated ensemble.
Reformation Bryson Gingham Dress
Reformation Gingham Dress
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Available in blue, red, floral
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Reformation's gorgeous navy gingham dress is at the top of my wishlist right now. The sweetheart neckline, capped sleeves, and ruched detailing all give the most flattering appearance, and I love it paired with ballet flats and a black handbag for a stylish day-to-night fit.
John Lewis Zainub Gingham Midi Dress
John Lewis Gingham Dress
Sizes: 6-18
Shipping: £4.50 and free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
This gingham dress from John Lewis is so wearable with its relaxed pinafore fit that can be teamed with just about any footwear. The two string ties at the sides pull together to add definition to the waist, and you could layer up with a cardigan or denim jacket for those cooler days.
