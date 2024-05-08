8 best gingham dresses for summer – the trend to check off your must-have list

Spring is here, and while it's tempting to pull out our crop tops and shorts at the first sight of sunshine, the most appropriate choice right now is a transitional dress. Lightweight and airy while still giving some coverage for the inevitable breeze, a gingham dress is ticking all of the boxes for the new season, not to mention that the feminine print totally levels up an otherwise simple look.

Gingham dresses typically come with a vintage-style fit-and-flare silhouette and puffed sleeves, but there are plenty more takes on the classic style across the high street right now. Whether you're styling yours with a pair of white trainers or dressing it up with sandals and a raffia bag, the girly style will be a great new addition for creating effortless daytime looks in the warm weather.

From fitted midi dresses to relaxed colourful styles, scroll on to shop the gingham dresses worth wearing on repeat this summer...

Celebrities wearing gingham dresses

Princess Kate, Holly Willoughby, Sofia Richie and Vanessa Hudgens have all been spotted in the trend

How I chose the best gingham dresses