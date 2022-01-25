Lady Amelia Windsor wears a divine tutu for Paris Dior show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor, Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, is a fashionista in her own right and even models for various brands. She's represented by famed agency Storm, so it seems only right that she gets an invite to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

The royal, who is 43rd in the line of succession to the British throne, wore a dazzling outfit for the show everyone wants to attend. She donned a black military style jacket, and added a black tulle tutu - which screams Carrie Bradshaw, don't you think? We love the loafers and white socks, and of course, her Dior bag.

The 26-year-old carried the Bobby East West Bag in black. Costing £2,400, it's quite the collectors piece - Kristen Davis's character of Charlotte York has one in white in the new And Just Like That series.

The website states: "New this season, the Dior Bobby East-West bag modernises the allure of the Hobo silhouette through elegant lines and harmonious proportions. The black box calfskin style features a suede interior for added suppleness as well as antique gold-finish metal hardware. Adorned with a removable, adjustable sliding shoulder strap with a signature military-inspired buckle, the Dior Bobby bag can be carried by hand, worn over the shoulder by day or crossbody for a sportier look."

Lady Amelia looked incredible at the show

Amelia shared a snapshot on Instagram of her invite in the car on the way to the show, and she was also sporting red nail polish and a series of statement rings. How chic?

So chic...

The royal loves social media, in particular Instagram where she is very active, often sharing images of books, places she's visited and of course, her incredible outfits.

Bobby East-West Bag, £2,400, Dior

She previously said of the platform to Harper's Bazaar: 'It allows anyone to be creative and imaginative."

P.A.R.O.S.H. Nullex pleated tulle skirt, £234, Farfetch

"I also love that we can share all the beautiful and meaningful things we see and hear in the world. I find it so inspiring and uplifting."

