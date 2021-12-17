7 Carrie Bradshaw-style dresses you need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw is back on our screens, rocking her ever-glamorous designer threads and Manolo treads. Since the release of the latest Sex and the City spinoff, we couldn't help but wonder…how and where can we recreate Carrie's most iconic looks?

As die-hard fans of the series will know, Ms Bradshaw is truly one of a kind. Her style is unique. Eye-catching. Think bold prints, tulle, bright colours and timeless florals! It's so recognisable that we've even learnt how to spot a frock the curly-haired writer would love.

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer

So to celebrate the return of our favourite New Yorker, we've rounded up the best SATC looks that would still work today, and we've even found some great lookalikes from the high street. Grab a cosmo, sit back, get scrolling and most importantly, get Carried away…

The tutu

There is no question about it, Carrie made tutus work mainstream, not just in the ballet class. From the opening credits of Sex and the City to her final scenes in Paris, the star rocks tulle with ease.

Tulle Tiered Frill Sleeve Dress, £70, Coast

The silk slip

Not many could wear a silk slip dress, but The New York Star columnist makes us all want to give it a go. After seeing Big with his new fiancée Natasha outside the Plaza, her white silky number was all kinds of glam and showed her ex exactly what he was missing.

Satin Square Neck Midi Slip Dress, £31.50, Nasty Gal

The newspaper dress

We think the John Galliano for Christian Dior newspaper dress symbolises SATC and this frock has to be one of Carrie's most famous outfits. It's modern, yet slightly Avant-Garde without being overwhelming.

Emmeline Dress Dress, £180, Reformation

The dramatic layered dress

Carrie's magical Versace 'Mille Feuille' gown was a breathtaking style, and it seemed such a shame to waste it waiting for Alexander Petrovsky to come home from his boring exhibit...

Wild Rose Ruffle Gown, £425, Needle & Thread

The floral frock of dreams

Carrie always looked blooming gorgeous in anything that features fleurs and this stunning white and red peplum number from the first movie was a standout style we can't forget.

ASOS DESIGN Sweetheart Cupped Bodycon in Floral, £33.60, ASOS

The tiered dress

When Carrie fell into the pond whilst dodging Big's kiss, we screamed thinking of this beautiful chiffon creation getting all wet! It's almost criminal…

Pink Floral Print Dress, £52, River Island

The bustle

OK, this isn't strictly a dress, but we had to put it in! Carrie's Vivienne Westwood bustle skirt is such a party piece and shows that even when Carrie wears something that looks pretty simple, it never really is.

Lorna Luxe pink 'Bradshaw' Ruffle Back Mini Skirt, £21, In The Style

The corsage

And for extra points, Carrie made corsages the must-have accessory, and thanks to the new series, they're making a comeback!

Pandora Peony Flower Brooch, £40, Lauren Gabriel

