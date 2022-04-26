My Fashion Fantasy: Rita Ora The ultimate dream day in the life… as imagined by the singer-songwriter

Rita Ora is one of the hardest-working people in pop. She rose to fame upon releasing her number one debut album Ora, in 2012. And now holds the record for the most top-ten singles by a British female artist in UK history. Nothing does she like more at the end of a day than, "a post-work tequila cocktail". And she recently joined forces with Stella Anguiano, one of Mexico's first female tequila distillers.

Rita Ora is a big Nobu fan

"Stella's story is so intriguing that I knew I had to be part of this team. She's authentic with her method and her family have been in the business for years. She's successful in a very male-orientated industry, so it feels amazing to partner together as two women." Rita is also looking forward to a busy 2022, with a new season of The Masked Singer UK and The Voice Australia. "I've also got some really fun projects in the works. This year is going to be major!" Here, she tells us about the ultimate day in her life….

My dream morning is waking up feeling rested, in bed with my love!

I'd have scrambled eggs with olive oil, melted cheese, avocado, bacon, sausages and hot sauce - hot sauce is a must.

I love going to the gym, I do weights, a lot of bike work and reformer Pilates. I don't love cardio, but it's a necessity. Wherever I'm going to be staying for a while, I ensure I'm signed up to a local gym - be that in LA, Sydney or London.

To work out I'd wear something comfortable - sweats and a long oversized vintage rock T-shirt.

Then I would head to see my family, wherever they are in the world is home to me. We would spend quality time together and whenever we do it is golden.

Rita Ora wears Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week

For lunch l'd go to Nobu in either Mayfair or Malibu. I'd order black cod for main. But for dessert, l'd go home for baklava - it's my favourite thing in the world.

I'd wear one of my favourite designers - there are too many to list. One of the best experiences last year was having custom looks designed exclusively by Fendi, Miu Miu, Lanvin and Alexandre Vauthier for me to perform in at the top of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week.

