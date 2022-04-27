Decoding Amber Heard's courtroom looks What exactly do her outfits mean?

Exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been battling it out in the courtroom for over a fortnight now, and fans from all over the world have been pouring themselves a 'mega pint' of red wine and watching the trial unfold in real time.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife in a $50million defamation lawsuit over an essay she penned for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

Five years after the couple divorced, followers of the case are hearing many shocking allegations about the couple's marriage for the first time, including accusations of physical abuse from both parties.

Eagle-eyed viewers of the courtroom livestream have been glued to the drama, obsessing over every detail – right the way down to both Amber and Johnny's fashion choices.

Social media users have picked up on some hard-to-ignore sartorial moments from the Virginia courtroom, with some even claiming that Amber has been deliberately copying certain details from Johnny's outfits.

The pair both wore suits and ties picturing a bee emblem

Let's just say…it's slightly eerie. On the first day of the trial, Johnny wore a grey suit paired with a Gucci tie, featuring an embroidered bee detail, and on the third day, Amber wore an almost identical tie.

The way amber heard is copying Johnny’s looks is really like next level creepy — Teddy (@That1teddygirl) April 21, 2022

Why is Amber Heard copying Johnny Depp's outfits? What does that even achieve? — AJ (@ajkalombo) April 22, 2022

The A-list couple were married between 2015 and 2017

So far, Amber's court looks have featured strong tailoring and masculine lines, including a light grey double-breasted trouser suit, worn the day after Johnny wore a very similar ensemble. Her outfits convey a sense of power, perhaps even signifying that she is in control of the situation.

Another fashion moment that sparked interest was when she wore her hair in a voluminous ponytail, the day after Johnny had sported a similar hairstyle.

Amber's hairstyles are always immaculate

It's impossible to definitively say whether these major parallels are just strange coincidences, or in fact calculated.

Although recently, Amber has opted for more feminine silhouettes, styling her blonde locks in perfectly-coiffed hairstyles, very reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour.

