Demi Moore's fans can't get enough of her slinky backless jumpsuit

Demi Moore caused a serious stir on Monday after sharing a photo of herself with fashion designer Gabriela Hearst - and just wait until you see her outfit.

The 59-year-old star took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes snap from a fashion showroom, standing with her back to the camera. The Hollywood actress rocked what appeared to be a black jumpsuit, complete with dramatic backless design, bardot neckline and elegant draped sleeves.

Demi's raven hair was swept across her shoulder as she admired a rack of blazers alongside Gabriela.

The mother-of-three added an edge to her look with chunky leather biker boots, accessorising with oversized glasses. We might not be able to see much of Demi's daring backless ensemble - but we're living for it!

Demi showcased her svelte figure in an elegant backless look

"Dress-up with Gabi in the @gabrielahearst showroom," Demi captioned her photo.

The Ghost actress' gorgeous snap sparked a major reaction from celebrity friends and fans. Actress Kelly Ripa was quick to comment: "Even your back is gorgeous," while friend Gabriela Hearst wrote: "The easiest being to dress up, all looks good on you [flame emoji] nice back game."

A fan couldn't resist commenting on Demi's look, writing: "Ι love her and HER STYLE over the years…" as a second quipped: "Simply gorgeous."

There's no denying Demi has some of the most elite fashion sense in Hollywood. The star served a seriously striking look earlier this month, donning a chic power suit as she posed on a penthouse balcony.

Demi rocked a power suit and chunky biker boots

Demi posed up a storm in the grey ensemble, rocking chunky black boots and statement black sunglasses with her look. The star looked fierce against the cityscape with rows of houses stretching out behind her.

She had a simple caption for her post, writing: "Suited and booted."

At the start of the year, the General Hospital star also stunned fans as she shared a photo of some underwear upon her return to her Los Angeles home. But it wasn't her that was wearing it, as it was instead an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The work was designed by Pipilotti Rist and made entirely out of lingerie.

