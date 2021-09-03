Lily-Rose Depp shows off edgy look in daring outfit you have to see New look for a new romance?

Lily-Rose Depp left many of her fans lost for words on Friday in an outfit which couldn't help but command attention.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis put on a racy display for a new photoshoot and shared images on Instagram.

While Lily posted a number of looks, there was one which really stood out. The model and actress sizzled in a sheer orange top, tartan mini-skirt and over-the-knee socks.

She struck a sultry pose and her fans immediately began commenting with strings of on-fire emojis and compliments. "Beyond," wrote one, as a second added: "Hyper belle!" while many could only muster up: "Wow."

Lily shared details of her glam squad in the caption which read: "@interviewmag September issue shot by @pierreangecarlotti thank you so much @melzy917 and my honey @jeremyoharris for having me, had the most fun getting dolled up by such a perfect team :’) @marcgoehring @mr_alexandrycosta @stephane_marais_officiali @alexandrajanowski xoxo."

Lily posed for Interview Mag

The rare social media post comes in the wake of reports that Lily has sparked up a new romance with actor, Austin Butler.

They were recently spotted sharing a kiss during a date night in London. Prior to the PDA, Lily was believed to be rekindling her romance with ex-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, but that looks to have now run its course.

It's not known how Lily was introduced to Austin - who was previously in a longtime relationship with Vanessa Hudgens - as they've not worked together.

Lily was spotted kissing actor Austin Butler

Lily has had many a co-star including her famous father and she was recently asked if she would work with him again.

"Never say never," she told Entertainment Tonight before revealing it's not high on the list of priorities when she's picking a film role.

"That's not really something I consider first and foremost," Lily added. "What's interesting to me is (whether) the particular character that I may or may not be playing, and then the story that it's telling and everything."

