Julia Fox's most outrageous fashion moments… so far The actress is no stranger to a dramatic look

Julia Fox may have closed the door on her whirwind relationship with Kayne West, but her style game is still fighting fit and going absolutely nowhere. The 32-year-old Italian-American actress has brought many a risqué moment to New York's fashion scene over the past 10 years, but it is her more recent experimental street style and red carpet looks that have captured our (and seemingly everyone else's) attention. Here we take a look at some of Julia's most daring style moments.

Julia Fox is perfect in patent

The Milan-born beauty stepped out for a casual stroll in LA, wearing a white ensemble that left practically nothing to the imagination. Julia styled her racer-style micro top and low-waisted bodycon skirt with black patent voluminous gloves and pointed thigh-high boots. It's giving sort of 'dominatrix-meets-beach-volleyball-player', and we're here for it.

The actress showed off her incredible physique

Yet again, Julia proves herself as a patent superfan in a miniscule black bandeau, leggings and knee-high boots. She looks cosy in a black fuzzy shearling coat with accents of purple peeking through, serving 'hot-mermaid-in-a-slightly-gothic-phase'.

Julia goes head-to-toe in canary yellow

Ahead of the Diesel AW22 show, Julia turned heads in a mango-coloured jacket and trouser combo and black latex-style gloves. The model went for a bold makeup look, consisting of avant-garde eyeshadow and perfectly-lined black lips.

The lady in red rocks a figure-hugging top and skirt

Next up, the actress went for an unexpectedly pared down natural makeup look on a night out. The fresh-faced model, who is rarely photographed without her trademark dramatic eyeliner, wore a scarlet PVC-style asymmetric top alongside a fantastical graphic print skirt. She teamed her skin-tight ensemble with a quirky accessory – a cute structured bag featuring an image of a woman in a, um, slightly raunchy pose.

Quadruple denim must be a new record for Julia and ex-partner Kanye West

Quite possibly the fiercest double denim moment we've ever seen. Props to the Uncut Gems actress, Billy Ray Cyrus could never. Julia and rapper beau Ye were the ultimate couple goals in matching outfits at Kenzo's AW22 show at Paris Fashion Week. Her signature eyeliner looks beautiful teamed with statement gold earrings, giving off a certain 'Queen of Egypt' air. Wearing a cropped denim jacket with accent sleeves, Julia nodded to Madonna's iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset. We rate the cowboy look, it's kind of a mood.

The 32-year-old went for a slinky maxi skirt

Julia demonstrated the only way to do a smoky eye with this look. Her face is picture perfect – quite frankly no one has any business looking this good. Bold liner defines her eyes, and her exquisite bone structure is displayed in its full, angular glory. Yeah, the tiny red bandeau and pavement-skimming skirt combo is good too, we suppose…

The model goes hell for leather

Julia wore a black leather gown with a halter neckline to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party, featuring a creepy hand which appeared to clutch at her throat. The dramatic look, courtesy of Balenciaga, also included a shaggy black accessory made of real human hair. Or at least, that's what it looked like to Julia. Sc-hairy stuff.

