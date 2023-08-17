Emily Ratajkowski is officially in her Baby Phat style era

The supermodel showed us how to bare full midriff but make it fashion

In a fashion moment that married nostalgia with contemporary style, Emily Ratakjowski certainly turned heads.

The supermodel podcaster sported a striking outfit which had all the hallmarks of the classic Y2K approved aesthetic. Bare midriff? Tick. Pointed brown leather boots? Tick? Baby Phat? Tick Tick Boom.

The sighting of this iconic accessory from the early 2000s not only added a touch of vintage Gen Z approved noughties flair to Ratajkowski's ensemble but also highlighted the cyclical nature of fashion brands. CR Fashion Book’s Giovanni Osterma explained, “Few brands are as culturally and aesthetically synonymous as Baby Phat is to the early 2000s.” Ratajkowski effortlessly integrated the belt into her ensemble, worn with a black low slung skirt and twisted cropped shirt.

What is Baby Phat?

The resurgence of the Baby Phat brand, founded by former model turned reality star Kimora Lee Simmons in 1998, reflects the ongoing revival of the 2000s. Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons, began as an offshoot from her then-husband Russell Simmons Phat Farm. The logo, a curved cat, was inspired by her pet Siamese cat, Max.

Baby Phat's inaugural independent fashion show was held at New York Fashion Week in 2000. The event was a bold move, as it was streamed live from Radio City Music Hall to the iconic Times Square Jumbotron. Just like its predecessor, Phat Farm, Baby Phat proudly celebrated black culture, leading to its categorisation as an "urban" brand in the eyes of the fashion elite. However, Baby Phat defied industry norms by enlisting the assistance of prominent hip-hop artists to directly market its products to its intended audience. Through this innovative strategy and its close ties to hip-hop culture, the brand rapidly gained prominence within popular culture.

The brand's meteoric rise was evident by 2001 when, merely two years post-launch, Baby Phat reported a remarkable gross revenue of $30 million—achieving a milestone that had taken Phat Farm six years to reach. By 2002, the brand's revenue skyrocketed from $30 million to a staggering $265 million, leading to its valuation at over a billion dollars. The following year witnessed another 30 percent increase in revenue. By 2003, Baby Phat had distinguished itself as the most profitable label under the Phat Fashions umbrella.

In 2004, The Kellwood Company announced its plans to acquire Baby Phat along with parent company, Phat Fashions.

Is Baby Phat making a comeback?

During International Women's Day in 2019, Kimora Lee Simmons made a significant announcement: she had successfully regained ownership of Baby Phat. The brand saw its renaissance during the subsequent summer, achieved through a collaboration with Forever 21. The revitalised collection showcased eighteen distinct clothing pieces, all adorned with the iconic Baby Phat cat logo. Impressively, these items reportedly flew off the shelves within a mere 24 hours, indicating a strong demand for the reimagined line.

What was once a staple of the early 2000s has found its way back into the limelight. Emily Ratajkowski’s gold chain belt, an unmistakable hallmark of that era, reimagines the Y2K aesthetic for modern tastes. Ratajkowski's choice to incorporate the brand into her outfit speaks to the power of blending past and present.

Endorsed by modern fashion icons who appreciate its timeless appeal this resurgence sparks a sense of nostalgia among those who remember the original brand’s heyday, while introducing a new generation to a pivotal period in fashion history.