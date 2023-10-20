Julia Fox just wore the most bizarre Princess Diana fashion tribute ever

In a striking fashion statement Julia Fox, the 33-year-old actress and style icon renowned for her daring style choices, paid a unique and vibrant homage to Princess Diana.

During her recent promotional tour in London, Fox turned heads as she stepped out wearing an extraordinary cream corset top embroidered with a graphic of the late Princess of Wales, who tragically passed away in 1997. Fox is in town to promote her debut memoir Down The Drain, which chronicles her unconventional journey to fame, recounting her unexpected rise to stardom. The story delves into her brief relationship with Kayne West and explores how she navigates the challenges of being a single mother.

The bold and unconventional royal sartorial tribute showcased her penchant for pushing fashion boundaries. The cream corset top not only celebrated Diana's iconic style but also served as a reminder of her enduring influence on the fashion world. Fox paired this quirky top with an edgy white tulle skirt and completed the look with western stiletto-heeled pointed boots, creating a Y2K blend of contemporary and vintage aesthetics.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox wore the Princess Diana corset during her London trip

Adding a patriotic touch to her ensemble, Fox carried a Union Jack handbag (the kind you’d find at a tourist shop) as she confidently strolled through the bustling streets of the UK capital. Her hair was elegantly styled in a half-up style, adorned with white bows, complementing the overall playful yet new-romantic vibe of her outfit.

MORE: Julia Fox's strangest fashion moments of all time

RELATED: Julia Fox is the ultimate "Fall Girl" in DIY dress made from fallen leaves

To complete her look, Fox opted for a rich palette of makeup, enhancing her famous features and adding a touch of glamour to her appearance. The juxtaposition of edgy and classic elements in her attire mirrored Princess Diana's own ability to seamlessly blend tradition with modernity, making this homage all the more memorable.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox was spotted strolling through the city

In this bold fashion choice, Julia Fox not only paid tribute to the timeless elegance of Diana, in her own way, but also showcased her own creativity and fearlessness when it comes to style statements. What else did we expect from the woman who turns leaves into couture?