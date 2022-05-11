Lila Moss shows her diabetes monitor in picture for latest Fendi and Versace collab campaign The rising star has Type 1 diabetes

Lila Moss, 19-year-old daughter of runway royalty Kate Moss, has starred in a new joint fashion campaign for Versace and Fendi.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Lila posed in a cream patterned sleeveless shift dress, black and gold strappy sandals and a miniature handbag.

Also visible in the photo on Lila's upper arm is her blood glucose monitoring device which she uses to manage her Type 1 diabetes.

"I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It's not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you," Lila told The Kit in 2020.

In showcasing this commonplace device, which is a familiar part of many people's lives, Lila is making a statement about what it means to live with diabetes as a public figure.

The golden girl

Back in September Lila walked the runway with her mother Kate in a joint show between Versace and Fendi, sporting a white and gold patterned swimsuit, a matching jacket and layered gold necklaces.

Her outfit drew attention to the insulin pod on her left hip, and she spoke about her decision to bare her device on the runway as part of Vogue's YouTube series.

"I have some sugar tablets, in case my blood sugar goes low. I'm diabetic so I have this which controls a pod on my leg, which gives me insulin.

"This is very important to keep in my bag, it comes with me everywhere."

Lila also revealed she has an Apple AirTag attached to her insulin pump reader so she doesn't lose it.

Lila and her mother Kate both wore Burberry designs

Last week, Lila attended the annual Met Gala in New York City alongside her supermodel mother Kate and rocked the red carpet in a sheer beige gown by Burberry, embellished with clusters of sparkly beading and beige strappy heels.

Lila rocked the red carpet in a floor-length sheer dress

The transparency of her dress again showed her insulin pod as she posed for the photographers and entered the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Her mother, long-time Met Gala attendee, Kate also wore a gown designed by Burberry and looked stunning in her black velvet off-the-shoulder tuxedo-style dress. She wore black sheer tights and elegant heeled sandals as well as a dramatic red lip makeup look.

