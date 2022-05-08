We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are still reeling over 2022's Met Gala, are you? The glamour, the dresses, the guest list! It's a seriously show-stopping event.

I've always loved Blake Lively; I was a huge Gossip Girl fan back in the day and have loved her journey into motherhood, too. I thought the blonde beauty was the best-dressed at the event and it seems everyone thought so too.

We loved how she stole the show in her interchangeable couture gown by Versace, as well as her glittering jewels and wondrous tiara. But did you see her makeup?

The 34-year-old's beauty look was perfected by her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle.

Blake looked flawless at the Met Gala, wearing Versace

He used Charlotte Tilbury products to give the star her seriously shining, flawless look and we've been so inspired.

Blake wore Charlotte Tilbury makeup

Charlotte said of the look: "Blake's look was inspired by warm-toned metals and coppers starting with a bronzed contour on the skin."

Blake's Foundation

Charlotte Tilburys Airbrush Flawless Foundation, £36, Cult Beauty

"Her eyes were washed with a combination of matte browns for structure and metallic rose golds and coppers to play off her Versace gown. I made her lips a gentle terracotta tone to bring some brightness to the makeup palette."

Blake's eyeshadow

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £43.00, Cult Beauty

Taking to Instagram, the makeup mogul also quipped: "Darlings, the FLAWLESS Met Gala co-host @blakelively is taking our breath away with this bronzed beauty look created by the talented @kristoferbuckle, using my iconic Magic Cream moisturiser, Airbrush Flawless Foundation and Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk for GILDED, GLOWING skin!!"

Blake's Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes, £25, Cult Beauty

"Kristofer created a wash of rose gold and copper on the eyes using my 'Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze' combined with my Luxury Palette of Pops in Pillow Talk for an OPULENT, sparkling metallic eye to complement her fabulous @Versace gown!!"

We decided to recreate her look, using every single product that was used on the star. The makeup was surprisingly wearable and would be great on a night out, but it's also not too heavy and emphasises the eyes and lips in a natural way.

