Kate Moss looks flawless in bridal-inspired gown for gorgeous new campaign Self-Portrait has launched its latest campaign

Kate Moss has done it again! The supermodel has been selected to launch London-based fashion brand Self-Portrait's latest campaign - and she looks absolutely sensational!

Posing up a storm in a series of portraits, the 47-year-old star was dressed to the nines wearing some of the brand's most treasured styles and revealing key pieces from its Autumn Winter 2021 Pre-Collection.

MORE: 30 high-street wedding dresses that look more expensive than they are

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Moss looks flawless in bridal-inspired gown for new campaign

The collection features refined pieces for day and night, centring around soft fabrics and effortless silhouettes. One of the outfits was a bridal-inspired lace gown, which has ruched detailing and sparkly embellishment. Its fitted silhouette undeniably embodies ethereal elegance and delivers a picture-perfect finish.

MORE: Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace is her double in Paris Fashion Week appearance

SEE: 13 pretty high-street bridesmaid dresses to fall in love with

Speaking about the new collection, Kate said: "What I love about Self-Portrait is their unique style and versatility which appeals to many different women. Han designs for the modern woman and I love his approach to the creative process.

"When they approached me to work together on this campaign I was excited - I really love the images we created together."

Kate Moss stuns in gorgeous new campaign with Self-Portrait © Self-Portrait

For the campaign, Kate was shot for the first time in her career by legendary British photographer Nigel Shafran.

Han Chong, Founder and Creative Director of Self-Portrait, added: "Working with Kate was a complete joy - I haven't laughed as much all year as I did on set!

The model seen wearing a bridal-inspired number © Self-Portrait

"She is a complete professional and makes the designs feel so easy and so instinctive. It was an honour to partner with her, and a dream come true."

The images, which were shot in Gloucestershire, capture the mood of the moment, and the hopeful anticipation for the UK's impending emergence back into the world.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.