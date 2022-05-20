Fashion Fix: What you need to know about Roland Mouret

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Beloved by A-Listers and royalty alike, Roland Mouret shot to stardom (literally) with his hit item the galaxy dress.

Back in 2005 anyone who was anyone was wearing the figure flattering number which was an overt celebration of women's curves and flattered the wearer in all the right places. Carefully placed darts, just the right amount of cleavage and of course a zip that ran all the way down the wearers back… the dress was a triumph of tailoring. "For weeks you [couldn't] open a newspaper or magazine without seeing another young Hollywood A-lister wearing it," wrote Vogue magazine.

Who started Roland Mouret?

The label was founded in 2005 to critical acclaim by British-based French fashion designer Roland Mouret. After a post-Covid slump in sales, it lead to worries the brand wouldn’t survive the pandemic. Luckily the brand was rescued in 2021 when Roland Mouret was acquired by self-portrait founder Han Chong. Chong kept the eponymous designer on as Founder and Creative Chair and explained, “Roland Mouret will benefit from the infrastructure and resources necessary to ensure it can flourish in the coming years. The Roland Mouret brand already has a powerful and respected legacy and I’m excited to see how we can develop it for luxury customers around the world. I am also delighted that Roland himself will be a part of this next chapter.”

It looks like Roland Mouret are amping up their offering for 2022, their website boasts a cryptic message with just a landing page and the words “The legacy continues. Fall 2022.” So we are looking forward to the next chapter of the brand.

What has Roland Mouret been up to lately?

Roland Mouret has shot to stardom yet again with an appearance on The Duchess of Cambridge at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. If you loved the Duchess of Cambridge’s Roland Mouret Lamble Off-The-Shoulder Gown that she wore you’re in luck.

You can rent the exact same dress from high-end designer rental platform Front Row London. There are two options for renting either for 3 days at £196 or for 5 days at £280. The dress originally retails at £2,700.

What should I buy from Roland Mouret?

You can’t go wrong with the galaxy dress but here are some other items you can’t leave off your radar this season. Here we've listed our three favourite Roland Mouret items to shop now:

The Dress

Roland Mouret's 'Monamy' dress has an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline that's artfully folded to frame the collarbone. It's cut from wool-crepe and has a nipped-in waist and darts at the hips to highlight your curves. Wear yours to events with metallic heels, matching any jewellery to the gold zip along the back.

Roland Mouret Monamy off-the-shoulder wool-crepe midi dress £1,350, Net-A-Porter

The Active Wear

The Flo-Jo bodysuit from Roland Mouret's RM Body line is the minimalist's solution to stylish performancewear. The streamlined silhouette is anchored with an adjustable halterneck, while the diagonal strap at the back is a real eye-catcher.

Roland Mouret RM Body Flo-Jo performance bodysuit, £311, MyTheresa

The Top

This iteration of Roland Mouret's 'Toulon' top has been made exclusively for Net-A-Porter from white crepe - perfect for a modern bride. It has an expertly fitted bodice and a one-shoulder neckline framed by a cascading gathered bow. Wear it to your rehearsal dinner or ceremony with coordinating trousers.

Toulon one-shoulder bow-detailed gathered crepe top, £850, Net-A-Porter

