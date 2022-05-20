Get the look: how to recreate Hailey Bieber's street style The model is the queen of casual-chic

Hailey Bieber has had plenty of major fashion high-profile moments, but the 25-year-old model can certainly hold her own when it comes to styling herself day-to-day.

When it comes to street style, Hailey can certainly put together a look or two, and we absolutely love her for it. From the time when she paired a statement blazer with vinyl trousers, to styling a sheer shirt with frayed denim shorts, Hailey's off-duty style is so chic.

Hello! Fashion picks out Hailey Bieber's best street style moments and shows you how to recreate her looks:

The Trousers

Hailey focused on her silhouette when she stepped out on the streets of New York to attend the Zadig & Voltaire runway show. Her black double-breasted blazer featured oversized shoulder pads and nipped-in tailoring. The model dressed down her jacket, pairing it with a black hoodie, vinyl trousers and pointed white boots.

The Boots

The model looked chic in a head-to-toe tonal look, featuring whites and creams. Hailey wore a crisp turtleneck, layering a cream woollen coat over the top, finishing off her look with baggy white jeans and dramatic stiletto boots. We absolutely love her sleek bun – why do ours never look that good?

The Jacket

Hailey looked radiant in a bubble-gum pink suit co-ord when she attended Carolina Herrera's show at New York Fashion Week back in 2019. The model showed off her exquisite bone structure, styling her hair in a slicked back ponytail.

The Shirt

This has to be one of our all-time favourite Hailey Bieber street style looks – she looked relaxed in an oversized black sheer shirt that she wore over a white crop top and denim shorts and a classic black belt. We're loving all things sheer at the moment, translucent fabrics are definitely going to be a huge part of our summer wardrobe.

