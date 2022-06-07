The best celebrity little tattoos to inspire your next ink These dainty designs are super cute

It goes without saying that tattoos are a huge commitment. A moment of ink should really require a lifetime of thought, right? No pressure or anything, but it's going to be on your body forever

Luckily for those of us who are slightly more hesitant when it comes to getting a tattoo, there's really no need to jump in at the deep end and cover yourself from head to toe. There are plenty of really stylish dainty designs that can have a beautiful but subtle impact, and we're looking to the likes of Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for inspiration.

Hello! Fashion has picked out the best celebrity little tattoos to inspire your next ink:

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has a delicate rosebud just above her left elbow.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber has an intricate anatomical heart tattooed in red ink on her right forearm.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber has a cursive letter "J" on her ring finger referring to the first name of her husband, Justin Bieber, and a small celestial motif.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has the name of one of her albums, "Rare" tattooed just below her right earlobe. The ink also nods to the name of her makeup line, Rare Beauty.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens has a coloured sunflower tattoo located on her ribcage.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron has the word "ALCHEMICAL" in capital letters tattooed on her left shoulder.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has the word "Meow" tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip. The model got the tattoo after a night of drinking with her friends. Purr-fection.

