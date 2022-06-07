Orin Carlin
From Bella Hadid's delicate rosebud to Kaia Gerber's anatomical heart, here are our favourite celebrity little tattoos to inspire your next trip to the parlour.
It goes without saying that tattoos are a huge commitment. A moment of ink should really require a lifetime of thought, right? No pressure or anything, but it's going to be on your body forever
Luckily for those of us who are slightly more hesitant when it comes to getting a tattoo, there's really no need to jump in at the deep end and cover yourself from head to toe. There are plenty of really stylish dainty designs that can have a beautiful but subtle impact, and we're looking to the likes of Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for inspiration.
Hello! Fashion has picked out the best celebrity little tattoos to inspire your next ink:
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid has a delicate rosebud just above her left elbow.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber has an intricate anatomical heart tattooed in red ink on her right forearm.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber has a cursive letter "J" on her ring finger referring to the first name of her husband, Justin Bieber, and a small celestial motif.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has the name of one of her albums, "Rare" tattooed just below her right earlobe. The ink also nods to the name of her makeup line, Rare Beauty.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens has a coloured sunflower tattoo located on her ribcage.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron has the word "ALCHEMICAL" in capital letters tattooed on her left shoulder.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner has the word "Meow" tattooed on the inside of her bottom lip. The model got the tattoo after a night of drinking with her friends. Purr-fection.
