Hailey Bieber's skincare brand Rhode is coming to the UK, here's everything you need to know

We thought the only conversations we'd be having this week regarding British fashion would be about the King’s coronation... cue: Hailey Bieber. As with every time she shares something fashion or beauty related (this time it's both), the model-turned-entrepreneur captured our attention yet again in a t-shirt that pays homage to England, to announce her beauty brand Rhode’s expansion to the UK, less than a year after its launch.

Hailey is still the It-girl on everybody’s lips when it comes to beauty and skincare. In 2023 she’s already influenced our affordable beauty products wishlist, showcased the coolest festival manicure look and shared her travel skincare secrets. Last year was the beginning of dewy cheeks, glazed nails and the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic. And we have Mrs Bieber to thank for inspiring our effortless, iridescent beauty aspirations. Besides, she was officially 2022’s most popular beauty icon.

Naturally, many of the products in her skincare and beauty routines are from her own skincare brand. Unfortunately for those of us outside of the USA and Canada, we were constantly searching for dupes of her glowy products as international shipping was non-existent… until now.

Rhode’s Instagram account announced the news in typically OTT a-list fashion (just how we like it), with Hailey wearing a white retro England football crop top with contrasting red sleeves and navy cuffs.

Showing as much patriotism as the rest of the UK this past bank holiday, British flags have adorned her brand’s social media pages, black cabs with her face on have graced the streets of London and Rhode posted a TikTok with a London Underground voiceover.

@rhode rhode world tour — next stop: UK. our full collection of glazed essentials will ship to the UK starting May 17th at 8am GMT 🫶🇬🇧 ♬ original sound - ᴍᴇʜᴍᴇᴛ

“It is our mission to get efficacious, accessible skincare into the hands of as many people as possible,” the brand says. “We can’t wait to take this next step on our journey with you all. Cheers to dewy, glazed skin.”

Here’s everything else you need to know about the exciting drop:

When is Rhode available in the UK?

Shipping to the UK will start on May 17th at 8am GMT, however you can join the waitlist now.

Which Rhode products will be available in the UK?

The brand confirmed that their full selection of “glazed essentials” will be available to purchase, including their Peptide lip treatment in all three flavours. The Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream are also available.

How much will Rhode products cost in the UK?

The Peptide Lip Treatment will cost £16, whilst the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Barrier Restore Cream will cost £29. The unscented, watermelon slice and salted caramel lip balms can be purchased for £42 as a set.

Why did Hailey Bieber create Rhode?

“My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that’s accessible to everyone,” Hailey explains on the brand’s website.

“I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favourite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated.”

