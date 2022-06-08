Fashion Fix: What you need to know about Victoria Beckham

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham's eponymous label is famed for its smart tailoring and flattering draping, but these styles aren't all that the celebrity-loved label is known for. The British brand is also brilliant at creating stylish eyewear and structured coats - here's everything you need to know about Victoria Beckham.

Who started Victoria Beckham?

Unsurprisingly, the brand was set up by Victoria Beckham herself back in 2008. She first launched a womenswear line consisting of figure-hugging dresses featuring statement zips, in organzas, silks and taffetas. Some critics were initially doubtful, but the former Spice Girl has impressed some major industry names over the years.

In 2013 Victoria Beckham launched its e-commerce website and opened its flagship store on London’s Dover Street the following year.

The brand self-identifies as "the modern woman’s true wardrobe", priding itself on creating pieces that are "versatile and wearable yet rooted in a distinctly luxury sensibility that ignites the imagination".

Even the royal household has recognised Victoria Beckham's work, in 2017 she was awarded an Order of the British Empire for her services to the fashion industry.

Which celebrities wear Victoria Beckham?

Some famous fans of the label include Eva Longoria and Meghan Markle – both close friends of the fashion designer – but they're by no means alone in their appreciation for the cult label. Other celebrities who have worn pieces by Victoria Beckham include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kate Winslet.

Plus, who could forget the recent wedding of Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn to heiress Nicola Peltz? The mother-of-the-groom wore a silver satin dress by her own label, and also dressed various members of the wedding party including model Mia Regan, the girlfriend of her son Romeo, and journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi.

What should I buy from Victoria Beckham this season?

You can't go wrong with a pair of Victoria Beckham's pleat trousers, but here are some other items you can’t leave off your radar this season.

Here we've listed our three favourite Victoria Beckham items to shop now:

Sky blue Eden heel, £755, Victoria Beckham

Car coat, £1,100, Victoria Beckham

Scalloped strap flare dress, £590, Victoria Beckham

