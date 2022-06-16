7 luxury sustainable swimwear brands to invest in this summer

When it comes to sustainable clothing we know the pros and cons of loving our planet and maintaining a circular wardrobe, but how about when it comes to our swimwear? Many of the bikinis and swimsuits on the market are made from virgin nylon and polyester...

Considering the copious amounts of earth-friendly textiles out there we love seeing the brands that are making a conscientious effort to source only the most sustainable materials, such as Econyl and Hemp, for their wares. "It is now easier than ever to create beautiful swimwear in sustainable ways… While a good product is still the number one motive for purchase. Customers want to support brands they feel good about,” explains Josefina A. Theo founder of sustainable swimwear brand Casa Raki. Econyl for instance takes recycled materials to a whole exciting new level by turning waste into a resource. To make Econyl, waste such as industrial plastic, waste fabric and fishing nets from the oceans is recycled and regenerated into a new nylon yarn that is exactly the same quality as virgin nylon.

Casa Raki uses Econyl fabric in their swimwear

Below we have made a list of the 7 swimwear brands who are each doing their bit for the planet in their own way, and will make sure you’re the talk of the pool.

Medina

Medina’s production process is designed to have minimal environmental impact. They use Econyl fabrics that are made of 78% regenerated nylon, which is fully made from recovered fishnets and post-consumer waste. Medina work closely with carefully sourced suppliers, which are small companies in Italy and Portugal. Their headquarters and manufacturing are both located in Porto, allowing us to work on-site with production, reducing their carbon footprint. “These UV-proof, chlorine-resistant, yet luxuriously supple, suits are built to endure long-term use and outlast trends.” explains Medina in a statement on their website.

Casa Raki

Ethically made from high-tech but ecological fabrics in a couture factory in Portugal, Casa Raki commits itself to sustainable and responsible practices from the outset. Targeting only sustainable materials and processes, while focusing on improving and extending garment life. Casa Raki include recycled nylon or recycled polyester in all their swimwear, even in their linings. Their signature textured fabric includes a high tech totally renewable resource yarn, sourced from the Castor Bean plant. This yarn has a 25% less impact on climate change compared to a standard polyamide.

Oceanus

One for the maximalists and 1980s fashion lovers. Oceanus is on a mission to redefine the swimwear market and empower women at the same time. Each piece in the collection is a head-turner without compromising on sustainability. Their swimwear and resort wear is made from recycled, eco-friendly materials and hand embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

Tona

Founded by stylist Tona Stell, Tona’s bespoke organic cotton towelling fabric was specifically developed for the brand. Organic cotton farming doesn’t use toxic chemicals, making it more sustainable than alternative methods of textile production. “Actively minimising carbon footprint, making responsible choices and protecting the planet at all costs is essential,” explains the brand on their website. Plus it’s size inclusive. What more could you want?

Lula Ru

All Lula Ru fabric is eco sensitive and sourced from Eurojersey which is a company that monitors every stage of the fabric production cycle in order to reduce waste and water, energy and chemical usage. In further pursuit of reducing their impact on the environment Lula Ru utilises the excess waste fabric left over from the garment manufacturing stage and transforms it into further usable products such as hair scrunchies. Alongside this they also avoid the use of plastic packaging and send each Lula Ru swimsuit in a useful reusable canvas bag.

Hunza G

Cult brand Hunza G’s signature crinkle fabric is made with no deadstock fabric or wastage. Their one size stance is not only an effort to remain an inclusive brand, but also reduces the risk of over-purchased sizing on a commercial level. Ethical and comfortable, each piece will see you through a lifetime as their swimsuits truly last forever.

Paper

As well as using Econyl the textured swimwear at Paper is made using Repreve yarn, a 100% regenerate polyester yarn. Since 2018 they’ve recycled the equivalent of 112,500 plastic bottles. In addition to this the production of this material emits fewer greenhouse gases, conserves an extreme amount of water and energy compared to conventional fibres.