11 best swimsuits for big busts that offer support and style

These are the must-have supportive swimsuits for those with a bigger bust

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Whether you’re jetting off for a bit of winter sun or planning your summer holiday, it’s never too early to get your swimwear sorted. And believe you me, I know how hard it can be to find a decent, non-frumpy swimsuit for a larger chest, which is why I’ve done a deep dive of the high street’s best swimsuits for big busts and collected some expert advice along the way.

We all know that finding the best swimsuit, be it a one-piece or two-piece, can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for supportive swimsuits for big busts. It’s one of the most popular searches as women look for designs that are comfortable, cool and offer adequate support for a larger bust.

What is the best swimsuit for big busts?

We’re not here to tell you one thing works over the other, and more often than not, trying on different styles will show you what works for you personally in both terms of support and design.

But we did get some expert tips on the sorts of features to look for when it comes to supportive swimwear. Kuku Nukajam founder of fuller bust swimwear brand Reign Studio, recommends: “Firstly, look for slightly wider than typical straps that are adjustable. Underwire is great for those that want lift, and if you don’t want lift but natural support, look for a style that has adjustable fastening at the back of your bikini top or swimsuit. This helps ensure a firm fit which will aid that natural support.”

Where to buy swimwear for big busts

Long gone are the days of shoppers having to visit specialist shops for swimwear that caters and supports a larger bust. The high street is no fool, and many shops offer a range of one piece swimsuits for big busts, plus bikinis, with brands like M&S and John Lewis leading the pack with flattering yet practical swimsuits. Online retailers Bravissimo and Pour Moi are also popular, while Triumph, Curvy Kate, Reign and Boux Avenue also cater for those with a fuller chest.

I for one have relied on Marks & Spencer in the last few years for swimwear that supports my bust, and rate the Padded Scallop Swimsuit as a supportive swimsuit buy – I wore it on multiple holidays last year and felt fully held in but not restrictive, and it looks stylish too. On my summer holiday, it was cute enough to wear under a gauzy white shirt and denim shorts for lunch, and I saw at least two others wearing it on a Centre Parcs trip last winter, which goes to show it’s doing something right! 

How I chose the best swimsuits for big busts

  • Sizing: I’ve only featured swimsuits that cater for busts over a D cup. Some will go from A to J while others are designed only for bigger busts.
  • Inclusivity: Along with cup sizes, the swimsuits featured are all available in a variety of sizes from a 6 to a 24.
  • Trusted brands: I’ve done my research to feature brands that are applauded by shoppers online for their swimwear for big busts. I’ve included reviews where possible and outlined why shoppers praise these brands.
  • Design: From classic black all in one pieces to tropical printed bikinis, I’ve added a variety of designs to show the breadth of patterns, solutions and cuts that are available. There should be something to suit everyone’s taste.

The best swimwear for bigger busts to shop 

  • Marks & Spencer Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    M&S Fantasie Swimwear

    Fantasie East Hampton Wired V-Neck Swimsuit

    Sizes: 32D to 40 GG

    Colours: Black

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores. 

    Returns: Within 35 days 

    M&S is a firm favourite when shopping for trusted swimwear, and underwear, for all body types. From bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits, Marks & Spencer has it all. As well as M&S' own label, they stock plenty of brilliant swimwear brands that cater for a larger bust too.

    Editor's note: "I love the glamour of this chic blakc swimsuit, with ruched sides and pretty ties. The v-neck has an elegant wrap design and is non-padded with wiring for support. It's also available to shop in bra size, so shoppers can find the best fit for their bust rather than their body."

  • John Lewis Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Panache swimsuit

    Panache Paloma Balcony Swimsuit

    Sizes: 30DD to 40K

    Colours: Navy and white gingham

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £4.50 for standard delivery.

    Returns: Within 30 days 

    John Lewis covers all fashion items and stocks a variety of swimwear brands, including Seafolly, Boden and many more. There are plenty of styles and shapes to suit all body sizes, including those with fuller busts.  

    Editor's note: "An underwired balcony bra element is a great fit for bigger busts, and this Panache swimsuit comes with adjustable straps so you can make it as fitted or loose as you wish. Again, this can be bought by bra size (up to a 40K) as opposed to dress size."

  • Cupshe Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Cupshe swimsuit

    Cupshe Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit

    Sizes: XS - XL

    Colours: Black and leopard; black and tropical print

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £59 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery. 

    Returns: Within 60 days

    Cupshe is a popular swimwear choice for women, and gets nothing but five-star reviews across the board for their stylish yet comfortable swimming costumes, bikinis and tankinis.

    As well as a tummy control range, there are high-waisted options and many which offer extra bust support, featuring patterned, plain and cut-out swimsuits, along with trendy pieces in tropical and animal prints.

    Editor's note: "A scan of the reviews of this Cupshe swimsuit show it's winning for being "flattering" but also "supportive." 

    "With removable soft cups and a cross back strap, it looks to offer everything one would need for a stylish swimsuit."

  • Pour Moi Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Pour Moi Swimsuit

    Pour Moi Splash Padded Underwired Control Swimsuit

    Sizes: 34B to 38G

    Colours: Black

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend

    Returns: Free within 30 days 

    Pour Moi is a popular shopping destination for those looking for supportive underwear and swimwear, whether that be a two-piece set or a swimsuit. 

    The brand has designs with full robust support and underwire, as well as stomach control, halternecks, plunge necks and high-rise designs to provide extra coverage.

    Editor's note: "I love the girly vibe of Pour Moi's supportive swimsuit, with frilly edging detailing and a bow. Support seems to be its number one thing, with underwired moulded cups plus adjustable back straps."

  • Bravissimo Swimsuits for Bigger Busts

    Bravissimo swimsuits

    Bravissimo Cancun Swimsuit

    Sizes: 30D to 40J

    Colours: Lilac, cerise pink, black and cobalt blue

    Shipping: £5 for standard delivery

    Returns: Free within 60 days 

    When it comes to shopping for designs to suit those with a fuller bust, Bravissimo is a fail-safe option. The brand caters for those with a bra size up to 40J, so every shopper will feel comfortable.

    Editor's note: "I cannot believe there is a Hunza G style swimsuit with support - it's amazing! The original swimsuit from the designer brand has zero support, but this Bravissimo crinkle swimming costume offers hidden underwire cups for support, and a hidden clasp for a super secure fit. Love it!"

  • Curvy Kate Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Curvy Kate Swimwear

    Curvy Kate Cuba Libra Bikini

    Sizes: 30D to 44J

    Colours: Floral print

    Shipping: Free delivery when you spend £75 

    Returns: Free within 90 days 

    Curvy Kate are experts in solutions for those with bigger busts, offering swimwear, underwear and more from cup sizes D-K.

    Editor's note: "Curvy Kate is bringing the tropical vibes with this stunning Cuba Libra bikini.

    "Offering oodles of support, the bikini top has versatile multiway staps, either cross or straight over the shoulder, whichever you feel the most comfortable with. The wired balcony bra has padded cups for extra shape and support, and the top has been designed to have zero slippage!"

  • Triumph Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Triumph Swimsuit

    Triumph Summer Fizz Swimsuit

    Sizes: 32B - 40D

    Colours: Blue combo or pink combo

    Shipping: From £4.99 for standard delivery

    Returns: Free, within 30 days

    Triumph combines maximum support with maximum comfort as well as stylish designs - a match made in heaven for fuller bust swimwear.

    Editor's note: "This swimsuit features hidden padded cups and elastic under-bust band for ideal support. It also features an adjustable strap for a personalised fit."

  • Boux Avenue Swimsuits for Bigger Busts

    Boux Avenue Swimsuit

    Boux Avenue Ibiza Swimsuit

    Sizes: 30A to 38G

    Colours: Floral print, black, cobalt blue

    Shipping: Free delivery when you spend £40 or £3.95 for standard delivery

    Returns: Within 28 days 

    Despite being known for its skimpy swimwear, Boux Avenue also does swimsuits suitable for bigger busts, going up to bra size 38G. 

    Many of their swimsuits get five star reviews for being seriously supportive and no compromise on style.

    Editor's note: "How gorgeous is this floral print swimsuit, packed with support from wired cups to adjustable straps."

  • Reign Studio Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Reign Swimsuits

    Reign Studio Jummai Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit

    Sizes: Small to extra-large

    Colours: Black, red and pink

    Shipping: £5.50 for standard delivery

    Returns: Within 14 days 

    Reign Studio's main focus is to provide swimwear for those with a fuller bust, and every piece is made with that in mind. There's one-pieces and two-pieces to choose from, in classic designs plus fun, bright patterns.

    Editor's note: "Reign Studio really know how to make products for those with a larger bust, and I love this bold red ribbed swimsuit for its support."

  • ASOS Swimsuits for Bigger Busts

    Wolf and Whistle Swimsuit

    Wolf & Whistle Fuller Bust Swimsuit

    Sizes: 6-18

    Colours: Black

    Shipping: Free with a £40 spend

    Returns: Free, within 28 days

    ASOS is another retailer that proves bigger bust swimwear can of course still be stylish. We flock to the online store when shopping for a holiday, whether it's a city break or a longer vacation.  

    Editor's note: "This classic black swimsuit from Wolf & Whistle is just about perfect; it's created for women with a larger bust, so has slightly larger cups to keep everything in. There's hidden underwired support and moulded cups to support you fully too."

  • Boohoo Swimwear for Bigger Busts

    Boohoo Swimwear

    Boohoo Notch Bikini

    Sizes: 16-28

    Colours: Leopard print

    Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days 

    Boohoo has an impressive selection of swimwear and lingerie for those with fuller busts or plus size, going up to a size 28, as well as petite shoppers with a larger chest. 

    From classic designs to quirky prints, Boohoo is inclusive of all body types and super affordable too.

    Editor's note: "Boohoo has many cool, contemporary designs in their swimwear range, and I love this animal print notch neck bikini for lounging by pool in."

Bigger bust swimwear dos and don'ts

Need a little more help? Take advice from HELLO!'s Head of Social, Anna Johnstone, who is somewhat of a self-confessed expert when it comes to shopping for fuller bust swimwear.

  • DO keep away from string halternecks. They look cute, but all they do is hoink up the entire weight of your boobs via a single string on your neck, and after a day, your shoulders and neck are in agony. Stick to a vest or cross-back style. And sadly, thicker straps are your friend.
  • DO take a mix of more stylish and more practical swimwear. I know everyone has the style over substance swimsuits packed in their suitcase, but it's even more important to have options with a larger bust. The swimsuits that look cute with a cocktail are not the same ones you should wear while splashing around in a water park, because most pretty ones are so flimsy, nip slips are inevitable after one jet of water.
  • Don't underestimate the importance of washing your swimwear properly. Swimwear for bigger boobs is all about the shape, and I am so guilty of not washing mine properly after each holiday. If you're investing, make SURE you wash in a delicate cycle after each trip. Chucking them in with my denim shorts has left a few of my swimming costumes ultra flimsy - a big no-no when it comes to holding in boobs!

