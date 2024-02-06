11 best swimsuits for big busts that offer support and style

Whether you’re jetting off for a bit of winter sun or planning your summer holiday, it’s never too early to get your swimwear sorted. And believe you me, I know how hard it can be to find a decent, non-frumpy swimsuit for a larger chest, which is why I’ve done a deep dive of the high street’s best swimsuits for big busts and collected some expert advice along the way.

We all know that finding the best swimsuit, be it a one-piece or two-piece, can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for supportive swimsuits for big busts. It’s one of the most popular searches as women look for designs that are comfortable, cool and offer adequate support for a larger bust.

What is the best swimsuit for big busts?

We’re not here to tell you one thing works over the other, and more often than not, trying on different styles will show you what works for you personally in both terms of support and design.

But we did get some expert tips on the sorts of features to look for when it comes to supportive swimwear. Kuku Nukajam founder of fuller bust swimwear brand Reign Studio, recommends: “Firstly, look for slightly wider than typical straps that are adjustable. Underwire is great for those that want lift, and if you don’t want lift but natural support, look for a style that has adjustable fastening at the back of your bikini top or swimsuit. This helps ensure a firm fit which will aid that natural support.”

Where to buy swimwear for big busts

Long gone are the days of shoppers having to visit specialist shops for swimwear that caters and supports a larger bust. The high street is no fool, and many shops offer a range of one piece swimsuits for big busts, plus bikinis, with brands like M&S and John Lewis leading the pack with flattering yet practical swimsuits. Online retailers Bravissimo and Pour Moi are also popular, while Triumph, Curvy Kate, Reign and Boux Avenue also cater for those with a fuller chest.

I for one have relied on Marks & Spencer in the last few years for swimwear that supports my bust, and rate the Padded Scallop Swimsuit as a supportive swimsuit buy – I wore it on multiple holidays last year and felt fully held in but not restrictive, and it looks stylish too. On my summer holiday, it was cute enough to wear under a gauzy white shirt and denim shorts for lunch, and I saw at least two others wearing it on a Centre Parcs trip last winter, which goes to show it’s doing something right!

How I chose the best swimsuits for big busts

Sizing : I’ve only featured swimsuits that cater for busts over a D cup. Some will go from A to J while others are designed only for bigger busts.

: I’ve only featured swimsuits that cater for busts over a D cup. Some will go from A to J while others are designed only for bigger busts. Inclusivity : Along with cup sizes, the swimsuits featured are all available in a variety of sizes from a 6 to a 24.

: Along with cup sizes, the swimsuits featured are all available in a variety of sizes from a 6 to a 24. Trusted brands : I’ve done my research to feature brands that are applauded by shoppers online for their swimwear for big busts. I’ve included reviews where possible and outlined why shoppers praise these brands.

: I’ve done my research to feature brands that are applauded by shoppers online for their swimwear for big busts. I’ve included reviews where possible and outlined why shoppers praise these brands. Design: From classic black all in one pieces to tropical printed bikinis, I’ve added a variety of designs to show the breadth of patterns, solutions and cuts that are available. There should be something to suit everyone’s taste.

The best swimwear for bigger busts to shop