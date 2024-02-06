11 best swimsuits for big busts that offer support and style

Whether you’re jetting off for a bit of winter sun or planning your summer holiday, it’s never too early to get your swimwear sorted. And believe you me, I know how hard it can be to find a decent, non-frumpy swimsuit for a larger chest, which is why I’ve done a deep dive of the high street’s best swimsuits for big busts and collected some expert advice along the way.
We all know that finding the best swimsuit, be it a one-piece or two-piece, can be overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for supportive swimsuits for big busts. It’s one of the most popular searches as women look for designs that are comfortable, cool and offer adequate support for a larger bust.
What is the best swimsuit for big busts?
We’re not here to tell you one thing works over the other, and more often than not, trying on different styles will show you what works for you personally in both terms of support and design.
But we did get some expert tips on the sorts of features to look for when it comes to supportive swimwear. Kuku Nukajam founder of fuller bust swimwear brand Reign Studio, recommends: “Firstly, look for slightly wider than typical straps that are adjustable. Underwire is great for those that want lift, and if you don’t want lift but natural support, look for a style that has adjustable fastening at the back of your bikini top or swimsuit. This helps ensure a firm fit which will aid that natural support.”
Where to buy swimwear for big busts
Long gone are the days of shoppers having to visit specialist shops for swimwear that caters and supports a larger bust. The high street is no fool, and many shops offer a range of one piece swimsuits for big busts, plus bikinis, with brands like M&S and John Lewis leading the pack with flattering yet practical swimsuits. Online retailers Bravissimo and Pour Moi are also popular, while Triumph, Curvy Kate, Reign and Boux Avenue also cater for those with a fuller chest.
I for one have relied on Marks & Spencer in the last few years for swimwear that supports my bust, and rate the Padded Scallop Swimsuit as a supportive swimsuit buy – I wore it on multiple holidays last year and felt fully held in but not restrictive, and it looks stylish too. On my summer holiday, it was cute enough to wear under a gauzy white shirt and denim shorts for lunch, and I saw at least two others wearing it on a Centre Parcs trip last winter, which goes to show it’s doing something right!
How I chose the best swimsuits for big busts
- Sizing: I’ve only featured swimsuits that cater for busts over a D cup. Some will go from A to J while others are designed only for bigger busts.
- Inclusivity: Along with cup sizes, the swimsuits featured are all available in a variety of sizes from a 6 to a 24.
- Trusted brands: I’ve done my research to feature brands that are applauded by shoppers online for their swimwear for big busts. I’ve included reviews where possible and outlined why shoppers praise these brands.
- Design: From classic black all in one pieces to tropical printed bikinis, I’ve added a variety of designs to show the breadth of patterns, solutions and cuts that are available. There should be something to suit everyone’s taste.
The best swimwear for bigger busts to shop
Fantasie East Hampton Wired V-Neck Swimsuit
Sizes: 32D to 40 GG
Colours: Black
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S is a firm favourite when shopping for trusted swimwear, and underwear, for all body types. From bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits, Marks & Spencer has it all. As well as M&S' own label, they stock plenty of brilliant swimwear brands that cater for a larger bust too.
Editor's note: "I love the glamour of this chic blakc swimsuit, with ruched sides and pretty ties. The v-neck has an elegant wrap design and is non-padded with wiring for support. It's also available to shop in bra size, so shoppers can find the best fit for their bust rather than their body."
Panache Paloma Balcony Swimsuit
Sizes: 30DD to 40K
Colours: Navy and white gingham
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £4.50 for standard delivery.
Returns: Within 30 days
John Lewis covers all fashion items and stocks a variety of swimwear brands, including Seafolly, Boden and many more. There are plenty of styles and shapes to suit all body sizes, including those with fuller busts.
Editor's note: "An underwired balcony bra element is a great fit for bigger busts, and this Panache swimsuit comes with adjustable straps so you can make it as fitted or loose as you wish. Again, this can be bought by bra size (up to a 40K) as opposed to dress size."
Cupshe Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit
Sizes: XS - XL
Colours: Black and leopard; black and tropical print
Shipping: Free delivery with a £59 spend; or £2.99 for standard delivery.
Returns: Within 60 days
Cupshe is a popular swimwear choice for women, and gets nothing but five-star reviews across the board for their stylish yet comfortable swimming costumes, bikinis and tankinis.
As well as a tummy control range, there are high-waisted options and many which offer extra bust support, featuring patterned, plain and cut-out swimsuits, along with trendy pieces in tropical and animal prints.
Editor's note: "A scan of the reviews of this Cupshe swimsuit show it's winning for being "flattering" but also "supportive."
"With removable soft cups and a cross back strap, it looks to offer everything one would need for a stylish swimsuit."
Pour Moi Splash Padded Underwired Control Swimsuit
Sizes: 34B to 38G
Colours: Black
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend
Returns: Free within 30 days
Pour Moi is a popular shopping destination for those looking for supportive underwear and swimwear, whether that be a two-piece set or a swimsuit.
The brand has designs with full robust support and underwire, as well as stomach control, halternecks, plunge necks and high-rise designs to provide extra coverage.
Editor's note: "I love the girly vibe of Pour Moi's supportive swimsuit, with frilly edging detailing and a bow. Support seems to be its number one thing, with underwired moulded cups plus adjustable back straps."
Bravissimo Cancun Swimsuit
Sizes: 30D to 40J
Colours: Lilac, cerise pink, black and cobalt blue
Shipping: £5 for standard delivery
Returns: Free within 60 days
When it comes to shopping for designs to suit those with a fuller bust, Bravissimo is a fail-safe option. The brand caters for those with a bra size up to 40J, so every shopper will feel comfortable.
Editor's note: "I cannot believe there is a Hunza G style swimsuit with support - it's amazing! The original swimsuit from the designer brand has zero support, but this Bravissimo crinkle swimming costume offers hidden underwire cups for support, and a hidden clasp for a super secure fit. Love it!"
Curvy Kate Cuba Libra Bikini
Sizes: 30D to 44J
Colours: Floral print
Shipping: Free delivery when you spend £75
Returns: Free within 90 days
Curvy Kate are experts in solutions for those with bigger busts, offering swimwear, underwear and more from cup sizes D-K.
Editor's note: "Curvy Kate is bringing the tropical vibes with this stunning Cuba Libra bikini.
"Offering oodles of support, the bikini top has versatile multiway staps, either cross or straight over the shoulder, whichever you feel the most comfortable with. The wired balcony bra has padded cups for extra shape and support, and the top has been designed to have zero slippage!"
Triumph Summer Fizz Swimsuit
Sizes: 32B - 40D
Colours: Blue combo or pink combo
Shipping: From £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Free, within 30 days
Triumph combines maximum support with maximum comfort as well as stylish designs - a match made in heaven for fuller bust swimwear.
Editor's note: "This swimsuit features hidden padded cups and elastic under-bust band for ideal support. It also features an adjustable strap for a personalised fit."
Boux Avenue Ibiza Swimsuit
Sizes: 30A to 38G
Colours: Floral print, black, cobalt blue
Shipping: Free delivery when you spend £40 or £3.95 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Despite being known for its skimpy swimwear, Boux Avenue also does swimsuits suitable for bigger busts, going up to bra size 38G.
Many of their swimsuits get five star reviews for being seriously supportive and no compromise on style.
Editor's note: "How gorgeous is this floral print swimsuit, packed with support from wired cups to adjustable straps."
Reign Studio Jummai Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
Sizes: Small to extra-large
Colours: Black, red and pink
Shipping: £5.50 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 14 days
Reign Studio's main focus is to provide swimwear for those with a fuller bust, and every piece is made with that in mind. There's one-pieces and two-pieces to choose from, in classic designs plus fun, bright patterns.
Editor's note: "Reign Studio really know how to make products for those with a larger bust, and I love this bold red ribbed swimsuit for its support."
Wolf & Whistle Fuller Bust Swimsuit
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Black
Shipping: Free with a £40 spend
Returns: Free, within 28 days
ASOS is another retailer that proves bigger bust swimwear can of course still be stylish. We flock to the online store when shopping for a holiday, whether it's a city break or a longer vacation.
Editor's note: "This classic black swimsuit from Wolf & Whistle is just about perfect; it's created for women with a larger bust, so has slightly larger cups to keep everything in. There's hidden underwired support and moulded cups to support you fully too."
Boohoo Notch Bikini
Sizes: 16-28
Colours: Leopard print
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Boohoo has an impressive selection of swimwear and lingerie for those with fuller busts or plus size, going up to a size 28, as well as petite shoppers with a larger chest.
From classic designs to quirky prints, Boohoo is inclusive of all body types and super affordable too.
Editor's note: "Boohoo has many cool, contemporary designs in their swimwear range, and I love this animal print notch neck bikini for lounging by pool in."