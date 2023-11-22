8 editor-approved looks to shop in the SKIMS Black Friday sale

I confess I've never seen a full episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians (I can’t believe it either), but I am a big fan of SKIMS – and especially SKIMS sales.

The SKIMS Black Friday sale, one of the brand's big bi-annual shopping events, has just kicked off - and the Kim Kardashian-founded brand’s collections are so in demand, especially when they're on sale, that there’s no time to waste if you want to grab a bargain. When official SKIMS discounts drop, it's time to get shopping! While you may sometimes look for SKIMS lookalikes for less, the SKIMS sale means you can get truly unbeatable prices on a whole array of Kim K-approved styles.

Not only do I shop for a living, but I’m also an actual SKIMS customer – so I've put my experience to the test, doing the hard work for you to find great looks for less that are in stock.

There's everything from shapewear to dresses, SKIMS tops and SKIMS Swim, in signature neutrals and limited-edition bold colorways. I love that there are so many colors to choose from, and also, of course, the famous inclusive sizing from XXS to 5X.

So if you’ve had your eye on any of SKIMS’ famed looks, the Black Friday sale is THE time to shop! Keep scrolling for an edit of some of the best-selling looks I think you should snap up ASAP.

How I chose the best SKIMS sale deals

Personal experience: I buy SKIMS because of the quality, pared-back silhouettes and palettes, and inclusive sizing. The only downside is sometimes the price! So when I choose the best deals I don't need to put myself into a shopper's shoes. I'm a customer myself.

Price & savings: I'm drawn to sales with big discounts, and that includes the SKIMS sale, where I look for discounts of at least around 30% off.

Style: I appreciate the barely-there looks but when it comes to sharing my fave sale pieces, I'm likely to go with the ones that the majority of shoppers will be able to wear.

Verified Reviews: It's very rare that a SKIMS look gets a bad rating - but I've made sure that all of my sale picks are ones that have earned solid reviews from verified shoppers.

So keep scrolling for my full list of best deals, or shop the full sale for yourself...

When does SKIMS go on sale?

SKIMS has a bi-annual sale, and has occasional seasonal sales. The bi-annual sale is twice a year on the official SKIMS site: in May and again in November, usually dropping a day or two before Black Friday (around here we just call it the Black Friday sale). The twice-yearly sale is usually a surprise drop and is held for a very limited time only, so it’s important to get your hands on your favorites as soon as the sale starts!

But there's also good news - you can find deals year-round in the 'Last Chance to Buy' section of the site while stocks last. Or, you can occasionally find the Kim Kardashian fashion brand discounted online at official retailers that stock SKIMS like Net-a-Porter, as well as Nordstrom in the US and Selfridges in the UK.

Shop the best SKIMS sale deals