17 Celebrity outfits you might have missed from Glastonbury 2022 Mia Regan, Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller lead the best dressed guests at the festival

This year’s Glastonbury has been one like none other. Like good wines, some years at the festival have a better vintage than others and we think this year’s Worthy Farm festival will go down in history. The five-day event for contemporary performing arts started on Wednesday, June 22 and ended on Sunday, June 26.

After 2 years of Covid-induced cancellations this has been the first full event since 2019. This means that the glitterati and style set turned out in full force to Worthy Farm to see headliners such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lily Allen, Diana Ross, Kenrick Lamar and of course Sir Paul McCartney.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen addressed Wade vs Roe during their performance at Glastonbury

The main topic on the agenda this year? Wade vs Roe. Many singers and artists at the Somerset-based music festival, which is now in it’s 50th year, discussed the US Supreme Court ruling. This included Billie Eilish who was the youngest ever headliner to perform at the legendary festival, Billie Eilish. Her engaging set included her biggest hits such as 'Bury a Friend' and 'Bad Guy'. And she introduced her ballad 'Your Power' by calling the overturning of Roe Vs Wade “a dark day for women”.

Likewise Kendrick Lamar closed the festival with a powerful plea for women’s rights. With fake blood pouring down his face from the crown of thorns he wore to his set, the American rapper announced to the audience: "Godspeed for women's rights. They judge you, they judge Christ." Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album Damn, and normally addresses complex themes through his music.

Kendrick Lamar gave a politically-charged performance

Of course, it is no surprise that with such a stellar line-up the VIP attendees brought their A-game on and off stage. We look back at the most memorable looks and moments from the festival. From Sienna Miller’s Missoma jewellery, to Alexa Chung in her trademark Barbour coat and of course Gen Z outfit queen Mia Regan, here are the looks you may have missed from the festival:

Tems posed backstage during day four of Glastonbury Festival wearing a graphic orange co-ord set with a hood.

Alexa Chung wore a blue mini dress and a trademark Barbour jacket, which she has been wearing to previous Glastonbury festivals

Mia Regan flew the flag for the UK wearing a union jack T-shirt and mini skirt along with Glasto-essential Hunter wellies

Model Betty Bachz looked great in short hunters and a bucket hat

Actress Sienna Miller wore a short chocolate brown Mango dress and Missoma jewellery, paired with pointed black ankle boots.

Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg addressed the crowd from The Pyramid Stage wearing her trademark circular wardrobe and red trainers.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a tartan mini skirt and gingham crop top which she teamed with fishnets and tall black boots

Lily Allen wore a Chanel Jumpsuit and hairclip, for her turn on stage as surprise guest of Olivia Rodrigo on the Other stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival

Billie Eilish went back to her 'Emo' roots for her Glastonbury ensemble, donning an oversized graphic T-shirt with matching shorts and white Nike high-tops

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie attend day three of Glastonbury Festival with Rose wearing a Levi’s tshirt and baggy jeans.

Laura Whitmore wore a short floral printed jumpsuit, teamed with silver boots.

Poppy Delevingne wore an embroidered coat which she paired with a white T-shirt and denim shorts and black hunter wellies

Presenter Poppy Jamie attended Glastonbury wearing a tartan print trench and black maxi dress

Sienna Miller wore a courdray coat and printed trousers for Day 3 of the festival





Iris Law wore a daring clash of colours with red trousers a sports jersey and pink puddle boots from Bottega Veneta to attend this year's Glastonbury

Singer Lorde wore a pink bodysuit and red tights alongside debuting a new hair colour for her Glastonbury set

Kacey Musgrave wore an embellished vintage dress and Hunter wellies